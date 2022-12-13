By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson has set the NBA ablaze with his scorching run of late. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week behind what has been an MVP-worthy run for the 22-year-old.

NBA guru Shams Charania has now spoken out about how Zion has looked recently, and Shams’ recent truth bomb should terrify the rest of the league:

“I think he’s just picking up right where he left off a couple years ago when you saw how dominant he was when he wasn’t as refined as he is now,” Shams said. “I know in talking to people around the Pelicans, they feel like he’s just gonna get better as the year goes on. You can already see it. He looks a lot better physically, but also the way he’s playing, he just looks a lot sharper.”

Williamson is already one of the top players in the NBA right now, and if he’s still going to get better from here on out then the rest of the NBA better be ready. Zion is playing at a really high level at the moment and it’s going to be insane if he takes it up a notch even further.

Shams then talked about Zion Williamson’s motivation this season. According to the renowned NBA insider, he truly believes that the Pelicans superstar is as determined as he’s ever been:

“I think he does have a chip on his shoulder; this entire team has a chip on their shoulder,” Shams said. “When you saw him the other night he had that crazy dunk, and he speaks about how he saw his team losing the playoffs and what that made him feel like.”

Right now, the Pelicans own the best record in the West at 18-8. If Zion keeps up this pace, then it wouldn’t be a surprise if New Orleans secures one of the top seeds in the conference at the end of the regular season.