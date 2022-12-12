By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans have played without Brandon Ingram for the past seven games and without Herb Jones for the past five games, but they could be returning as soon as the Pelicans upcoming road trip this week as per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

Willie Green on the chances of Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones returning for the road trip: “Extremely hopeful. We’ll see what happens.” — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) December 11, 2022

Without either player though, the Pelicans have won seven consecutive games and are currently in first place in the Western Conference standings. Getting both Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones back would be huge for the Pelicans as they try to widen their lead over the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies who are currently one game back. The Pelicans begin a three-game road trip starting with back to back games against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and Thursday and culminating on Dec. 17 against the Phoenix Suns.

Ingram has been out with a toe injury, but prior to that he had been averaging 20.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and a career-high 46.7 percent from three-point range. His presence would help take additional pressure off Zion Williamson on the offensive end.

Jones has been out of the lineup with an ankle sprain and before that he had been putting up 10.6 points 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Jones is also one of the Pelicans best defensive players and will help fortify a defense that is seventh in the league in opponents points per game (110.1) and third in defensive rating at 108.9.

While he’s been out of the lineup, Ingram has continued to support his teammates.