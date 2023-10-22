Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to stay afloat in the wild Western Conference during the span of the 82-game season. They are going to need all the firepower they can get to pursue a playoff spot or even rise to the ranks of title contention. Their latest move saw them do exactly this as they notched another Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite. No, he is not Brandon Ingram but he goes by the name of Matt Ryan.

You heard that right, Pelicans fans! Matt Ryan the former Lakers sensation is headed to New Orleans. He is being signed to a two-way deal. Ryan is also coming off waivers which makes him a steal if ever he does pop off for the Zion Williamson-led squad this season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In his age-25 season, Ryan played for a total of two NBA teams. He got a position inside the Lakers system. This is where most fans will be able to recognize him after hitting clutch daggers. This run only lasted for 12 games before he was shipped off to a city with a lot of lakes. The Minnesota Timberwolves unlocked his scoring potential from outside the three-point line. He got a 38.8% average on shots taken from way out. This proves how much he can stretch the floor for players like Brandon Ingram in the Pelicans squad.

He will see time in the G-League first before being able to compete for the permanent Pelicans rotation spot. But, it will not take long until he does crack the roster.