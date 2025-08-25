The Washington Commanders are looking to back up their surprise run to the NFC Championship Game last season with another strong year in 2025, but one of the stars of that group hasn't been practicing with the team this preseason. Now, the hold-in for star wideout Terry McLaurin is over.

On Monday, McLaurin agreed to a new three-year, $96 million contract that will get him back on the field, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McLaurin has been around the team and participating in meetings during training camp and the preseason, and now he should be ready to get padded up and prepare for the season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.

The Commanders added to their pass-catching room this offseason when they made a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel, and now their star on the outside is back in the lineup to pair with him and form a lethal duo for Jayden Daniels and company.

While the Ohio State product got just three years on his deal, the average annual value of $32 million puts him right there with Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown near the top of the wide receiver hierarchy in the NFL. At the moment, only Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Garrett Wilson and DK Metcalf are paid more yearly than McLaurin will be on this new deal.

McLaurin was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career last season, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns of the surprise Commanders. He was clearly the go-to guy for Daniels during his amazing rookie season and should be that once again in 2025.

Even when Washington has had inconsistent quarterback play, McLaurin has produced and been a constant for the franchise during his six-year career. He has played in 97 games during those six seasons and is already over 6,300 yards for his career, including five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. If he is able to stay healthy in 2025, a sixth in a row could be on the cards.