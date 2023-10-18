Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are currently making their final preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 season. On Tuesday, the Pelicans took on the Orlando Magic in some preseason action, and Williamson's performance will have New Orleans fans ecstatic about what's to come this year.

In just 16 minutes of playing time against the Magic, Williamson put up 16 points, five steals, and two blocks on 6-8 field goal attempts, per StatMuse.

Williamson and the Pelicans are looking to bounce back after a disappointing conclusion to the 2022-23 season, in which New Orleans was eliminated from the NBA Play-In tournament by the Oklahoma City Thunder despite playing the game at home. Williamson did not play in that game, or any game for most of the second half of the 2022-23 season, after going down in January with a hamstring injury that would linger throughout the rest of the campaign.

Injuries have been by far the biggest thing holding Williamson back from reaching his star potential thus far in his NBA career. When he's on the court, the former Duke Blue Devil boasts an otherworldly combination of size, speed, and explosiveness that makes him a virtually unstoppable offensive weapon as well as an elite rebounder and defender despite not being among the taller power forwards in the league.

With a talented supporting cast, the sky would appear to be the limit for New Orleans if Williamson is indeed able to stay healthy. The Pelicans tip off their 2023-24 campaign on October 25 against the Memphis Grizzlies.