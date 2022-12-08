By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers fans were a bit surprised after news hit that the team had decided to part ways with 25-year-old swingman Matt Ryan. He was by no means a star, but the sharpshooting small forward gained a bit of a cult following among supporters in his first season in LA.

The good news for Matt Ryan is that he’s now found a new team. It didn’t take him very long either with reports now emerging that he’s agreed to a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For his part, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham could not be happier for Ryan. The first-year shot-caller shared his delight for Ryan’s recent move, with Ham even hinting at a possible film adaptation of Ryan’s fairytale-like rise to fame:

“I’m happy for the guy. His story is nothing short of amazing,” Ham said, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “…When he decides to write his movie, I’ll be in it.”

In case you didn’t know, Ryan was actually working two odd jobs before he got his big break with the Lakers. He was working in a cemetery and as a food delivery rider prior to joining the purple & gold. What a story it has been for this young man, whose fame grew astronomically after he hit that mind-blowing fade-away triple at the buzzer to force overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans several weeks ago.

Much like coach Ham, Lakers fans are wishing him all the best as he turns a page on his fledgling NBA career.