The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for ways to further develop their contender status around young superstar Anthony Edwards. While Edwards remains one of the game's elite players, Minnesota didn't exactly do a whole lot in terms of talent acquisition so far this offseason, much to the frustration of the fanbase.

Edwards has quickly made a name for himself as arguably the most charismatic persona in the league, and recently, he linked up with former Houston Rockets star center Yao Ming.

“I want to dunk on Yah,” joked Edwards in his caption on Instagram. “Shout out to one of da greats.”

If anyone could dunk on Yao Ming, who has made a habit out of pulverizing bigger players at the rim throughout his career, including 2023-24's infamous dunk over John Collins of the Utah Jazz.

A rough offseason for the Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves did take care of some orders of business this offseason by extending the contracts of Naz Reid and Julius Randle, two key pieces of their rotation (although both of whom struggled in Minnesota's Western Conference Finals exit vs the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season).

However, Minnesota also watched wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker bolt for the Atlanta Hawks in free agency and didn't do much of anything to replace him.

Instead, it appears the Timberwolves will be banking on improvement from young players like Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. to help fill that void, as well as a potential bounce back season from Donte DiVincenzo after a rough first year in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves also have some questions at point guard, where Mike Conley isn't getting any younger. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Anthony Edwards play even more on the ball this year as he continues to improve his ability to read defenses.

The Timberwolves have made it to two straight Western Conference Finals appearances with Edwards leading the charge, but it's unclear if they've done enough to reach that next level. They looked several tiers below the Oklahoma City Thunder in last year's matchup.

Minnesota's season will begin on October 22 on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.