The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 NFL season with high hopes once again. In 2024, the Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC before losing to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

Still, the Lions have a lot of returning players and are widely considered a contender in the NFC.

On Tuesday, the rosters are set to be cut by NFL teams, although it looks to be a difficult choice for the Lions.

Ahead of cut day, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a strong declaration about this roster, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“Year 5, this is the best we've felt about it from top to bottom,” Campbell said. “Now, that being said, there's still holes, but I bring this up all the time, every roster has holes. You'll never have it exactly where you totally want it, but from where we've come, year after year, we've taken it another level.”

Ahead of the previous weekend, Campbell had said he was still debating what decisions to make on the roster. “My mind’s not made up. My eyes are open. We’re gonna take it down to the wire.”

The Lions have double-digit wins in the last two years, which is a vast improvement from the 3-13-1 record they had when Campbell and GM Brad Holmes arrived in Detroit.

One Lions player whose roster spot is a question is quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Lions brought in Kyle Allen in the offseason, and he has performed better than Hooker as they fight to be Jared Goff's backup.

Despite that, it remains to be seen what the Lions to in order to get down to that 53-player mark by Tuesday.

The Lions begin the year against the Green Bay Packers on September 7 as Campbell tries to win the NFC North again and this time make a run to the Super Bowl.