Shannon Sharpe goes in on Pelicans' Zion Williamson

Working in the industry that he does, Hall of Fame tight end, podcast host and part-time ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe is bound to step on some toes. He will inevitably have takes that dismay fans and irritate athletes, but the three-time Super Bowl champion is clearly an expert on physical fitness. On Friday, Sharpe offered a blunt assessment of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

“If [Zion Williamson] loved the game of basketball, he would get his weight under control, he would take training serious,” he said on First Take, via ClutchPoints. “Actually it's embarrassing. Because this man has all the assets to get a personal chef, to have the best trainers, but you can get all that…What about personal accountability?”



Ouch. Williamson's physique and conditioning have been placed directly under the microscope since he mesmerized the basketball world with his combination of size and athleticism while playing for Duke in 2018-19. Injury concerns have been validated, as the 23-year-old has failed to log more than 29 games in all but one season of his NBA career thus far.

Williamson's attendance record has been better this year (23 of 29 contests), but he is prone to lapses in production on both ends of the floor. He posted a terrific, 36-point outing against the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves last Monday but has scored just a combined 28 points in the Pelicans' last two games.

His passion for basketball and commitment to the team will continue to be questioned as long as the inconsistencies remain and his appearance looks the same. Perhaps Shannon Sharpe's lambasting will motivate Zion Williamson to change this ongoing narrative once and for all.

New Orleans (17-12) is still enjoying a solid season, with the face of the franchise averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.