The New Orleans Pelicans are feeling the heat. Willie Green is again trying to survive a season with seemingly half the squad ruled out through injury. The walking wounded include Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), Herb Jones (shoulder), Jordan Hawkins (back), CJ McCollum (abductor), and Trey Murphy III (hamstring). Everyone on that list gets a pass from fans and critics except Williamson, and for good reason.

Skeptics have seen this situation before. However, Williamson and the Pelicans are working in good faith to shake the negative narratives that accompany these familiar struggles. For instance, several sources around the team have told ClutchPoints that Williamson was in early for morning treatment before the Pelicans faced the Brooklyn Nets. He was also in the facility working out with other players and getting treatment for a large part of the summer break.

That's just two signs of a renewed commitment to the conditioning program. Being on time was fine for the past few years. Being late the first season or two was the move of an unserious professional athlete. Now there is far more seriousness and more “enthusiasm” over the past year for the entire process, per sources.

Williamson cannot help how people interpret his disappointment with the injury. That’s on them. Sure, leaving a game, returning, and then sitting out the next few games confuses ticket-buying customers. Williamson's pain tolerance, unique body signals, and in-game adrenaline are more important factors than emotional fans though. The severity of injuries are tough to gauge going by in-the-moment twinges. Still, no one feels worse about this situation or has to deal with the associated aches every morning.

It's tough on Williamson mentally and those trying to gauge commitment levels through body language are foolish at best. The “doctor's orders” given by the new medical staff are being taken seriously. If there was any chance to get a headstart on healing and keep Williamson from over-exertion, it had to be an option on the table. That included missing a home game to get some rest. By all accounts, Williamson heard the wake-up calls last year and has been more open and welcoming to trying things a different way.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans heard wake-up calls

Much of the criticism of Zion Williamson is past its sell-by date. Maybe the All-Star wasn’t “all the way in” on everything as a young man. That has not been the case since last November. Becoming a father and getting embarrassed by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament (now NBA Cup) brought change many witnessed firsthand. The 49-win season was going well until Williamson pulled up with a hamstring injury right before the playoffs began.

Still, it was hard to be around the team or Williamson's camp and not hear the difference in how everyone was approaching this season. Some injuries just happen even at full strength, such is the nature of Williamson's unique physique. It is how people react to adversity that reveals true character. Williamson, by all accounts, is working to make sure the organization knows he is on board with the plan moving forward.

As for how things turn out? The Pelicans are 3-8 with a brutal schedule to finish out the calendar year. At this point, those who want to knock the process or look at the 2019 NBA Draft in hindsight are missing the bigger picture. There is no going back to fix old flaws or catch any red flags. Williamson is putting in the work, now it's about having faith that he can return before the season is all but over.