Zion Williamson’s body transformation has been a pleasant surprise for New Orleans Pelicans fans everywhere. The biggest criticism of the former Duke star has been his body. Many felt that playing at a large weight with his playstyle could lead to him getting injured easily. It seems like this was the same advice Zion’s trainers told him.

While most fans are gushing over this transformation, one former NBA star is a bit concerned. Shaquille O’Neal, the dominant Hall of Fame center, talked about the potential negative effects of Zion Williamson’s transformation. The ex-Lakers star said that the Pelicans star might struggle with contact more with a slimmer body. (via The Big Podcast)

“But listen, he looks good, I wish him well but I liked him when he was big Zion (Williamson). He’s a big guy, did you see how he was jumping and how he was playing? So, now he looks good but he’s Zion. So, they’re gonna bring that pain, they gonna be bringing that force when they play against him, it’s gonna be hard fouls. I just hope his new little body can withstand that.”

A big part of Zion’s game was his ability to absorb contact like it was nothing. That body strength was a big reason why he was a deadly finisher around the rim. Shaq brings up a good point: it might take some time for the Pelicans star to play at this weight with the physicality of the NBA.

Still, this health move by Williamson should be a net positive for him and the Pelicans. We’ll see just how improved Zion’s game is in the next few weeks.