Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Trey Murphy III just reached Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker’s territory with his epic performance on Sunday for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Murphy exploded for 41 points in the contest to lead the Pelicans to the blowout 127-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Making the display even more incredible, he was super efficient in the game as he made 13 of his 20 shots including going 9-of-14 from beyond the arc, all within just 29 minutes of play.

In the process, Murphy became just the fourth player this season to have a 40-point game within 30 minutes or less. Antetokounmpo, Booker and Cam Thomas are the only other players to have done it this campaign, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Furthermore, with four players going for 40 in under 30 minutes, the 2022-23 NBA season has now tied the record for most of such games in a single campaign.

It is certainly quite a memorable game for Trey Murphy III, and it’s something he won’t forget any time soon. If anything, it should only boost his confidence as the Pelicans continue their bid to make the playoffs.

It remains to be seen if Murphy can replicate the success he had against the Damian Lillard-less Blazers in their next few games, but other NBA teams will surely have to be cautious about the rising star. After all, he can explode any time without notice.

The Pelicans play the Los Angeles Lakers next before capping off the week against the Houston Rockets.