Trey Murphy III is appreciative of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates, who showered him with love and celebrated like crazy for his 40-point explosion on Sunday against the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers.

Murphy absolutely dominated in the showdown, starting off hot with 15 points in the first quarter en route to his 41-burger. He allowed the Pelicans to go up by as much as 39, and so head coach Willie Green sat him and most of the starters by the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans came away with the 127-110 victory, and the whole team made sure to heap praise on Murphy for his standout performance. Jose Alvarado and co. gave him a water bottle shower in his postgame interview, while CJ McCollum crowned him for the epic display.

It was all love between Murphy and the rest of his Pelicans teammates.

In his postgame presser, Trey Murphy III reciprocated the feeling that his teammates gave him, adding that it was just “beautiful” to see how his teammates reacted to his big night. He highlighted that it’s part of the culture of the Pelicans to uplift and celebrate the success of each other, which is evident on Sunday night.

“It’s beautiful, but that’s our team. We all love each other,” Murphy said.

New Orleans fans will definitely love that statement from Murphy. The team is showing incredible chemistry, and the respect they have for each other might be a big reason for that. Hopefully, the Pels can keep the same energy as they try to climb the West standings.