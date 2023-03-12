A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in desperate need of a win right now as they look to climb back up in the standings out West. They have a key matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, and the bad news for Blazers fans everywhere is that their team will need and try to secure a win without Damian Lillard in the mix.

Damian Lillard injury status vs. Pelicans

Lillard came into the game with a probable tag due to a calf injury. However, the 32-year-old was later ruled out of Sunday’s game, which is obviously a tough blow for the Blazers. Lillard is usually the type who plays through injuries, which means that the soreness in his right calf is significant enough for him to sit out a crucial game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At the moment, the Blazers have fallen to 13th in the West. They are one game behind the Pelicans, who themselves occupy the No. 11 spot in the conference. Both teams are vying for a spot in the Play-In tournament, and it goes without saying that it’s virtually going to be a must-win game for both teams every night — especially when they face off against opposition that is also battling for the same position.

Blazers fans are just hoping that Damian Lillard’s injury is not serious enough to keep him out for multiple games. His next chance to return would be on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, and Portland supporters will be waiting for an optimistic injury update on their superstar in the coming days.