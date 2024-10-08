Preseason games are hardly a platform for making a statement. However, it did not take long to notice Zion Williamson was dominating to lead the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason-opening win. The Orlando Magic took an offseason of anticipation on the chin from Williamson, who had a hand in the first 11 points to start the season. It is safe to say Williamson's “best shot” strategy in the new-look Pelicans offense is paying early returns. Coach Willie Green credited a commitment to offseason conditioning in the postgame press conference.

“(Williamson) had a great camp and it’s a credit to the work that he put in before he even got to camp. His conditioning is at a high level and he can take over games at any time,” Green boasted. “It was good to just put the ball in his hands and let him determine what he wants to do. We know he can get to the free throw line, get to the rim, and kick to teammates. It's just having guys plan off him, that type of offense is pretty fun to watch.”

Three assists and two midrange floaters from the two-time All-Star in the first four minutes had Green's squad up for most of the game. Thankfully, the Pelicans did not display some of the worst habits from last season late in the 106-104 victory. New Orleans was up 14 points with under 14 minutes to play but needed a last-second stand from the reserves to send the Smoothie King Center fans home happy.

Not that it matters much in the long run. Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum are healthy after calling it a day at halftime of at 12:30 Monday lunchtime tipoff. Only Daniel Theis from the starting five logged a minute in the second half. Green's Pelicans have a few issues but getting Williamson on-court conditioning time was not a priority. Williamson's commitment and ability to focus on development instead of rehabilitation this summer has been undeniable.

Pelicans, Zion Williamson working with more options

The offense was in good hands with Williamson. His first three assists came on the Pelicans' first three possessions. Then came two ten-foot floaters from Williamson to break down the defensive wall around the restricted area. Murray might have been named the nominal point guard but Point Zion was running the show in the Smoothie King Center. The Magic had no countermeasures that could slow the Pelicans in the first half.

That's the first step of progress for a team trying to play as much as possible without a traditional center.

“I just think overall it was significant to see all our guys take steps to improve, Zion included,” Green explained. “Just the maturity of this group being around them now for the fourth year. They’re all doing little things, working the margins to help us be a better team. To help them come back more prepared, more ready to attack the season.”

Williamson showed off an expanded offensive game but was subdued after the win. It is just the preseason after all.