The flawed New Orleans Pelicans and Willie Green have room to disregard two straight losses to a Golden State Warriors squad missing Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III have been missing in action for the entire four-game road trip. Herb Jones and CJ McCollum say out the second game of a back-to-back set. Zion Williamson's Pelicans were not panicking after the first loss but the locker room had to answer some tough questions following the second.

Williamson's stats are far below the superstar's career averages. Green gave a flat, to-the-point response when asked about a level of concern within the locker room.

“Not on my part,” Green stated. “There is no concern…Draymond and (the Warriors) were physical with (Williamson). I thought some calls did not go his way. He got banged up a couple of times and battled through it.”

There sure is some concern being expressed by the fans on social media. Draymond Green dominated the matchup with Williamson, leading to a lot of missed shots before those queries about levels of concern and losing streaks. Four games in the currently under-renovation Smoothie King Center will give New Orleans an up-close look at the problems. Green can expect to hear some constructive criticism but the under-fire head coach tackled the issue of a rather lucky 2-3 start head-on.

“You know what, it's a part of life. It's a part of sports. When you face difficult times, it prepares you for something greater,” Green said. “We are in a situation right now where we are facing some adversity. Our goal is to stick together. Continue to work at it. Continue to go out and have joy when we play.”

Three straight double-digit losses can demoralize any team but Green is not getting those vibes from the locker room, yet. A comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers took a last-second shot from Brandon Ingram. It's been all downhill from there for the Pelicans. Green believes some home cooking will help the team heal up.

“I saw that (joy) tonight even though we did not win the game,” replied Green. “We will get home, build from here, and try and get some guys back.”

Pelicans, Zion Williamson dismissing doubters

The Pelicans have been in this position before. Williamson's stats are down and the team is losing available talent every game. Green's ability to keep morale up amid slow starts and mounting injuries is his one undeniable coaching talent. Williamson has been learning to drown out the background noise from the peanut gallery since grade school. That is why it has become easier to dismiss the doubters for Williamson.

“I go through this story every year. It is what it is,” Williamson shrugged. “People don't rock with me. They say this. They say that. It's part of the game. Personally, (I think) it needs to stay like that when the script gets flipped.”

As for any quick fixes to apply over the coming four-game homestand?

“We've just got to find our rhythm, especially me offensively. I've just got to make it happen,” admitted Williamson.”I don't put it on anybody else. I take full responsibility. Last game (against the Warriors), I had more success because I was more patient. Tonight, I was forcing the issue.”

“This is not all bad for us. Sometimes you have to go through adversity,” Green added. “This will bring us more together. In the end, we will be better for it.”