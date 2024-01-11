The entire Pelicans organization is cooking after blowout wins over the Warriors and the Kings in recent days.

Back and forth games may be what fans want, but make no mistake about it, there is nothing that teams desire more than to win comfortably. That is exactly what the New Orleans Pelicans have done over their past two games. On Wednesday night, it was the Golden State Warriors' turn to receive a beatdown from the Pelicans, with New Orleans taking home a 141-105 victory that was as one-sided as the score line would suggest.

Given the quality of teams in the NBA, especially the Warriors, who, despite all their struggles this season, are still boasting the services of Stephen Curry, it's a testament to the Pelicans' preparedness that they were able to come out with a 46-point first quarter, effectively setting the tone and having the game won as early as the game's first 12 minutes.

In fact, head coach Willie Green credited two of the members of the Pelicans' coaching staff, Jarron Collins and James Borrego, for helping with the team's game plan over their past two blowout victories.

“We're blessed and grateful to have two games like that where we start off dominating. It's hard to do against two teams that move and shoot the ball the way they do. […] Credit to Jarron Collins and Coach JB who worked on this scout tonight and we really worked on it in practice, we worked on it in film, and the guys went out and executed the game plan,” Green said in his postgame presser, via Pelicans Film Room on Twitter (X).

Assistant coaches Jarron Collins and James Borrego were definitely cooking with their game preparation for the Warriors on Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings this past Sunday. This just shows that the Pelicans don't just have plenty of talent on their playing roster, they also have an impressive brain trust that's putting the team in the best position to succeed.

Many view the Pelicans as a scary dark-horse contending threat in the Western Conference, and with meticulous game-planning like this, it'll be terrifying for any team to face them in a seven-game series. Now, the hope for the team is that they remain healthy as they head into one of the most important stretches of the season.