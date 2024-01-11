Festus Ezeli expressed little optimism that Stephen Curry and the Warriors could get this season back on track.

The Golden State Warriors were drubbed by the New Orleans Pelicans, losing Wednesday by a final score of 141-105. Former Warriors center Festus Ezeli doesn't like what he's seeing from Stephen Curry and the rest of the team. Even worse, Ezeli doesn't seem an easy road to improvement.

“It's really hard to see this and think this is the Warriors basketball we know,” Ezeli admitted following the loss, courtesy of Warriors on NBCS.

The loss to the Pelicans was Golden State's second defeat in a row, and neither was close. On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors easily dispatched Steve Kerr's team as well, prevailing 133-118.

Wednesday's loss dropped the Warriors to 17-20. The team has been in free fall since Christmas Day, posting a 2-6 record in that span.

Ezeli sees no hope in Warriors plight

For Ezeli, identifying what is broken with Curry and the Warriors' veteran players isn't difficult. What's difficult is fixing those issues in-season.

“There's not really a lot of practice time right now at this point in the season. So it's hard to…figure out what you guys can work on, how to work on transition defense, the 3-on-2 drills that you do in practice to work on transition.

“And with an older team, those guys can't be out there practicing, putting those miles on their legs and their bodies.”

Not coincidentally, these two ugly Warriors losses coincide with games in which Curry scored just nine points (vs. the Raptors) and 15 (vs. the Pelicans.)

Things certainly appear broken in the Bay Area, and to hear Ezeli tell it, there's no solution on its way.

“[T]rying to figure out ways to incorporate young guys is one thing, but right now the Warriors' philosophy and their togetherness and chemistry is something that I'm not seeing on the court.”