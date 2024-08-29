New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is going viral for a unique dunk he pulled off overseas on an NBA tour with his Jordan brand that stopped in China. The video starts with Williamson dribbling in circles while sitting at the free-throw line before jumping up and converting a reverse dunk off the dribble, per Overtime's X, formerly Twitter.

The NBA fans in attendance at the event went wild.

NBA All-Stars Luka Doncic, Paolo Banchero, and Boston Celtics champion Jayson Tatum were alongside Williamson and the Jordan brand overseas. Zion's “breakdancing into a reverse dunk” certainly gave the crowd a memorable moment. And for Pelicans fans, seeing Williamson in such great shape is exciting.

After ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said his sources revealed Zion Williamson's eating habits were interfering with his and the Pelicans' postseason goals, Zion trolled the veteran reporter and then went to work. Averaging 23.8 points at a 54.3% clip, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game throughout the final six weeks of the regular season, Williamson was locked in and focused on securing a playoff spot for the Pelicans.

Then, his 40 points on 17-for-27 shooting (63%), 11 rebounds, and five assists led the Pelicans in a 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-In round of the 2024 NBA postseason, which ended New Orleans' season.

Will Zion Williamson participate in the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest?

After fans clamored for an NBA All-Star to partake in All-Star Saturday Night's main event, Boston Celtics' Finals MVP Jaylen Brown answered the call in 2024. Then, Williamson, perhaps inspired by Brown's underwhelming performance, entertained the idea of participating in the high-flying event in 2025, per Yahoo Sports' Sean Leahy.

However, Zion's newfound interest in entering the Dunk Contest has one caveat: his name must already be on the bill for the weekend's star-studded finale, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

“I've got to do my part and make the All-Star Game,” Williamson said. “If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the dunk contest. If I'm not, I'm not doing it.”

Williamson, a two-time All-Star, was not named an All-Star this past season but did make it in 2023 after missing the 2021-22 season with a fractured foot. He led the Pelicans with 26.0 points per game to reach his second All-Star selection after averaging a career-best 27.0 points, which earned his first in 2021.

NBA dunk champion Mac McClung beat Brown in the final round of the 2024 Dunk Contest, earning back-to-back titles. But perhaps he's met his match in Zion. We'll have to wait and see.