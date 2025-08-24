The Tour Championship is over, with Tommy Fleetwood clinching the FedEx Cup after his first PGA Tour win. A challenger late on Sunday at the Tour Championship was Team USA Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley, who finished ninth. Bradley is in a position to use a captain's pick on himself and become the first playing captain in over 60 years. But his argument did not get better with his back-nine performance on Sunday at East Lake.

Bradley stepped onto the par-three 15th tee at 14-under par, with an outside shot of stealing the title. He deposited his tee shot into the water and then missed a seven-foot putt to make a double bogey. Bradley then put his tee shot into the rough on 18, forcing a layup on the par five 18th. But he was able to get up and down for a birdie.

Bradley finished tied with Sam Burns and one shot behind Cameron Young, both Ryder Cup hopefuls, at the Tour Championship. Locks Russell Henley, Scottie Scheffler, and Patrick Cantlay all finished ahead of the captain as well. The roster will be announced on Wednesday, with six captains' picks joining the six players already qualified.

Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau have already secured their places. Cantlay is playing well and has been solid in the Ryder Cup in the past. The same goes for Justin Thomas, who made the team in 2023 after an even worse season. Collin Morikawa and Ben Griffin have also played well enough to secure captains' picks, most likely.

That leaves Bradley, Burns, and Young for the final two spots. Despite the captain playing worse overall in the playoffs, the sentiment seems to be that he will be picking himself. It will be quite the story for Bradley, who played college golf at St John's University, not too far from Bethpage Black.