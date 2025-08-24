The Dallas Cowboys have started to make roster cuts, and they released someone with a lot of experience over the years, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

“La’el Collins is among the players being released by the Cowboys today, according to a source. Collins, who started 71 games for the Cowboys from 2015-21, joined the team in training camp and played in three preseason games. Coaches praised his work with young OL, DL,” Archer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Collins was signed by the Cowboys earlier in August to help the team's depth as they dealt with injuries to players such as Tyler Guyton and Hakeem Adeniji. Collins played in every preseason game, and it looked like he was a good help to the younger players.

The last time Collins played was with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he started in 15 games for them. If a team is looking for some depth on their offensive line, then Collins could definitely get a call sooner rather than later.

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys recently got some good news surrounding Trevon Diggs, who missed the last four games of last season because of a left knee injury, and he is supposed to be activated off the PUP list soon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has passed physical and will be moved from PUP list to the active roster. Good news for Dallas,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

It still may take some time for Diggs to get back on the field, but it's a big step in the right direction, and he could be back sooner than people think. The Cowboys' defense had some injuries last season, which was one of the reasons for their disappointing year, but the hope is that they can come into this season healthy and ready to go.

Of course, the thing that everybody is keeping their eye on is if Jerry Jones will get a deal done with Micah Parsons, as the Cowboys' pass rusher is still seeking an extension. Parsons did request a trade, but it doesn't seem like the Cowboys plan on honoring that any time soon.