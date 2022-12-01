New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson entered the league as one of the most explosive finishers the league has ever seen. Armed with a 45-inch vertical leap, Williamson’s blend of strength and hops for a man of his size (6’6, 284 lbs) allows him to finish through a thicket of defenders with ease.

But evidently, he still has a long way to go when it comes to improving his playmaking.

With a little less than seven minutes to go in the second quarter of the Pelicans’ Wednesday night game against the Toronto Raptors, Zion Williamson took off in transition after he stole a crosscourt pass from Pascal Siakam. Williamson led a three-on-one fastbreak with Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels to each of his sides, with only Fred VanVleet, the 6’0 point guard, the impediment to the rim.

Aiming for the highlight reels, Williamson attempted to throw an alley-oop to Murphy. But it went wayward real fast, which could even lead to an appearance for Zion in everybody’s favorite blooper reel – Shaqtin’ A Fool.

Daniels’ hustle was what ultimately saved Zion Williamson from an embarrassing turnover, so at least the box score would be kind to the 6’6 highflyer’s gaffe. Still, the Pelicans bench had a proper laugh at Williamson’s erratic pass after a timeout was called. Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Garrett Temple, and even assistant coach Fred Vinson were cackling at Williamson’s expense.

Perhaps Williamson’s incredible leaping ability warps his perception as to what constitutes an accurate lob pass. However, not everybody can jump like Zion does – even Trey Murphy, who has put others on posters before.

At the time of writing, the Pelicans have opened up a 31-point lead over the Raptors, with Zion Williamson leading the way with 23 points on 9-11 shooting.