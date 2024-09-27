When Zion Williamson came into the league with the Pelicans, he was known as one of the most explosive players that you didn't want to be under the rim when he's driving. Injuries have stopped him from reaching his full potential, but every once in a while, Williamson still shows that he can get off a nasty dunk. Recently, Williamson was asked who would win a dunk contest between Lebron James, Vince Carter, and Michael Jordan in their prime.

“I would have to go with prime Vince because of the power and creativity he had on his dunks,” Williamson said.

Williamson was then asked who would win in a dunk contest between him and Carter, and how his dunk package is currently looking.

“I'm going to give Vince his respect, but I got to take myself,” Williamson said. “I got nothing but love and respect for Vince. My dunk package is crazy, I just haven't showcased it. I think when I get back to America, I'm going to start posting a few dunks just to remind people that I still got it.”

There's no doubt that people will enjoy seeing what Williamson can do when he posts the dunks.

Zion Williamson looking for vengeance this season with Pelicans

Zion Williamson sounds like he's ready for the season to start and it was obvious during his interview with the Athletic. With outside noise coming from everywhere regarding him, he had a short message that should get Pelicans fans fired up.

“How can I say this the right way? I’m out for straight vengeance,” Williamson said. “Not against any particular person. Just for myself.”

During the interview, Williamson noted when the shift in his career came last season, and it was when they were facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the In-Season Tournament.

“[The In-Season Tournament loss] was definitely one of the key turning points in the season, and honestly, for me as a man in my career,” Williamson said. “I’m watching [LeBron James] out here on the court, doing what he’s doing. I’m telling myself I want to be a player that has a high level of greatness — one of the greats. In that big moment, I didn’t show up. It hit me while the game was going on. I just looked up and said, ‘I didn’t show up.’ I don’t have any excuse.”

As of now, it looks like people should be expecting a different Williamson when the season begins.