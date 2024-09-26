Zion Williamson has dealt with a lot of criticism over his time in the league, and it looks like he's ready to quiet the doubters and get back to dominating. In an interview with The Athletic, Williamson spoke about his roller coaster of a career, and at the end, he was asked what fans should expect from him as the season slowly approaches.

“How can I say this the right way? I’m out for straight vengeance,” Williamson said. “Not against any particular person. Just for myself.”

With a new outlook on his career and aiming to enter training camp at 270 pounds, Williamson should be the dominant force that everyone has been waiting for.

Zion Williamson reflects on career in latest interview

Zion Williamson spoke about his injuries and dealing with trade rumors as well. Last season, the Pelicans advanced deep into the In-Season Tournament, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“[The In-Season Tournament loss] was definitely one of the key turning points in the season, and honestly, for me as a man in my career,” Williamson said. “I’m watching [LeBron James] out here on the court, doing what he’s doing. I’m telling myself I want to be a player that has a high level of greatness — one of the greats. In that big moment, I didn’t show up. It hit me while the game was going on. I just looked up and said, ‘I didn’t show up.’ I don’t have any excuse.”

Later on in the interview, Williamson talked about learning from some of the veterans on the team and how to lead on and off the court.

“[I want to] learn from [Brandon Ingram]. Learn from CJ [McCollum]. Learn from guys who have been in the league longer than me. Paying attention to their professionalism,” Williamson said. “Not even being a good teammate, just being a good brother. So when you get on the court, your teammates believe in you. They trust your work, and they trust that you’ve got them.”