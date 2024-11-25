The New Orleans Pelicans have just been trying to survive over the first part of the season while they deal with an unbelievable amount of injuries, but they're finally trying to get some guys back. Guard Dejounte Murray is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday night when the Pelicans take on the Toronto Raptors, according to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Sources: New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray — who fractured his left hand on opening night — intends to make his return Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors,” Haynes reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Murray has missed the last 16 games — he will miss a 17th on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers — after breaking his hand at the very end of the Pelicans' opening night win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Pelicans will be thrilled to have Murray back in the lineup shortly after they got wing Trey Murphy III back from injury. The team has also been missing Herb Jones, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum from the starting lineup.

Murray's return will soften the blow of the recent Zion Williamson update, which can't have Pelicans fans feeling good at all. Last week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Williamson isn't close to returning from his hamstring strain that has kept him out for a few weeks. Pelicans fans will be having flashbacks to two seasons ago when Williamson injured his hamstring in January and didn't return for the rest of the season.

Now that the Pelicans are getting healthier, they will have to get to work and start digging themselves out of the hole they have built for themselves so far this season. In large part due to those injuries, the Pelicans are dead last in the Western Conference at 4-13. However, if they can go on a bit of a winning streak, it's still early enough to get back into the play-in picture.