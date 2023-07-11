New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has played in only 29 games the past two seasons. He has all the talent in the world, but his health has been a major obstacle to his career. There's also another issue with his weight and conditioning as two factors holding down the former Duke Blue Devils star.

In a recent appearance on Gil's Arena, Zion Williamson was confronted by a question about his diet by former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Asked if he finds it hard to manage a diet, the Pelicans star admitted that having a fat wallet and being young used to make it difficult for him to stay away from gastronomic temptations.

"I'm at that point now where because of certain things, I'm just putting people around me with wisdom, put me on game to certain things & just go from there." Zion Williamson admits that sticking to a diet a few years ago was hard (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/p9WWTADhOs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

Zion Williamson, however, also noted that he's already making changes to his lifestyle, beginning with having himself surrounded by the right people. That must be great to hear for Pelicans fans who are salivating over the prospect of seeing Williamson in action regularly again.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season because of a foot injury. The following season, he appeared in only 29 games after a lower-body issue cost him over half the campaign.

With still months away from the 2023-24 NBA season, Zion Williamson has plenty of time to get his body ready.

So far in his career in the NBA, Williamson has averages of 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, while also shooting an impressive 60.5 percent from the floor to go with a 61.1 effective field goal percentage.

A lot is riding on the shoulders of Zion Williamson, who was inked by the Pelicans to a five-year extension deal in 2022 worth $197.23 million.