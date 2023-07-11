There's no mistaking that Zion Williamson, whenever he's on the court, is one of the most talented players among the ten currently playing. And the New Orleans Pelicans certainly look like a much, much better team with Williamson on the court. Before Williamson went down with a season-ending injury on January 2, the Pelicans had a 23-13 record, challenging for a top spot in the loaded Western Conference.

However, Williamson wasn't really slated to miss the entire season from there. The initial prognosis was that he would only miss a few weeks, or maybe even a month. Clearly, the Pelicans star was not able to return within that timetable, leading some to question just how hard he works in his recovery from injury.

Nevertheless, Zion Williamson, in a podcast appearance on Gilbert Arenas' “Gil’s Arena”, sent a strong message to those who criticize his love for the game amid his lengthy absence from the hardwood for the Pelicans.

“What I want people to know about me is I just want to hoop. I want to be out there. Nobody wants to just sit on the sideline,” Williamson said, per NOLA.com. “I think that’s what I want people to understand. I don’t want to be on the sideline. Y’all think I want to sit over there hurt? I don’t.”

Of course, the Pelicans highflyer doesn't have total control over the durability of his body. But what he can control is how hard he works off the court to make sure that he remains in tip-top shape so as to avoid the injury bug as much as possible.

With the Pelicans' future hinging on his health, Zion Williamson certainly has a heavy burden to bear for the foreseeable future. His impact on the court for the team has simply been incredible. In the 29 games he played last season, he averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, acting as an unstoppable wrecking ball in the paint on offense.

Only time will tell just how committed Williamson is to making good on his potential to become one of the league's best, especially in the aftermath of a tumultuous offseason marred by scandal.