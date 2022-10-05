Just like the rest of the NBA, Ja Morant was hyped up about the return of Zion Williamson. In fact before the New Orleans Pelicans forward suit up for his first game after 514 days, the Memphis Grizzlies star showed his excitement for his draft classmate.

On Tuesday, Morant took to Twitter to give an epic shout-out to Williamson before he and the Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason game. The Grizzlies guard called Zion “my dawg” before noting that he and the rest of the league has been waiting.

He also shared his words of encouragement for Zion as he makes his way back to NBA dominance.

my dawg 💪🏽 the league been waiting . let's get it . https://t.co/ju1AoIiAwR — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 5, 2022

Zion Williamson missed the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury during the offseason that required surgery. There were initial hopes he could return before the campaign started, but it became apparently clear he was not going to play at all as his rehab took more time than expected.

Throughout all the ordeal, Williamson found himself on the receiving end of criticisms, with many taking notice that he got bigger and out of shape while recovering. This raised concerns about his future and injury history.

As we all know, the Pelicans showed their belief in Zion by giving him a five-year, $193 million extension. Now that he’s back, the youngster will hope to repay the faith with an even better performance.

Clearly, though, it is not only the Pelicans hoping that Zion succeeds. While they may be competitors, Ja Morant wishes nothing but the best for his peer.