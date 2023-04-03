It’s been some time since New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson stepped foot on an NBA court. The last time he played for New Orleans was back on January 2nd when he finished with 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. But a recent, encouraging injury update indicates that Pelicans fans might not have to wait much longer for Williamson to return to the court.

The Pelicans reportedly haven’t ruled out the possibility of Williamson returning before the end of the regular season, per a recent article from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes:

“New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson (hamstring) will be re-evaluated this week to determine if the forward can return during the regular season… The Pelicans are hopeful Williamson might be able to get a few games under his belt before the postseason. The team has four games remaining on its schedule.”

Zion Williamson, 22, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Pelicans franchise. He’s averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 3.4 turnovers per game across 29 appearances this season (all starts).

"Zion Williamson played in some low intensity 3-on-3 the other day. He played with some coaches… He's getting some scrimmage work in… The Pelicans, I'm told are going to being cautious with it." 🗣 Shams Charaniapic.twitter.com/T4vWSPShmF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 3, 2023

The former Duke star is shooting the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Williamson’s current 60.8% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

Whether Williamson will return to the lineup before the end of the regular season remains to be seen. But there’s no denying that his presence would give the Pelicans a better chance of pulling off a first-round upset.