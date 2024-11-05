Though Willie Green approves of the NBA's 82-game season, the length lends itself to some soap opera storylines. Trade rumors fuel most of the drama as fans need something to fill in the time between big matchups and the NBA Playoffs. Sometimes, front offices even take note of the ideas, which are getting stoked up earlier than ever. For instance, Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) are both in the news due to slow starts, injury concerns, and some noticeable changes in the gambling markets.

Unfortunately, Williamson (hamstring/thigh) and the Pelicans are back in the conversation amid health and commitment worries. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (1-6) are losing ground fast in a re-energized Eastern Conference. Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton are not getting any younger. Tack on the price for the Lillard and Jrue Holiday trades and the overtaxed Bucks crippled any chance at further improvements.

The Bucks are in the bottom third of most offensive and defensive team categories of note. They are 22nd in Defense Rating and 20th in Offensive Rating. That's not going to be good enough for an NBA Play-In Tournament spot this season. Milwaukee got to raise a championship banner but it might be time to let go of the past and regroup. Thankfully for fans in New Orleans, the Pelicans control the future.

Antetokounmpo might even make it down for Mardi Gras wearing the home team's colors if the market shapes up just right. Bovada mentions only five teams as possible destinations for Antetokounmpo and none are in New Orleans. However, other operations are placing the Pelicans as frontrunners. Stephen Noh of The Sporting News has the Pelicans as the third most likely landing spot for the All-World Greek star.

Why? The small-market Pelicans have pocketed a few big bartering chips no other contender can offer. New Orleans should have at least one hand on the sail however the Antetokounmpo trade winds blow this winter.

Pelicans have draft control over Bucks

Bovado lists the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Memphis Grizzlies as the favorites to land Antetokounmpo. Bookies.com has the Pelicans behind only the Heat and Los Angeles Clippers, but also lists the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. The variance alone is a signal of just how much uncertainty there is in the market.

EVP David Griffin can take full advantage and exert some considerable leverage. The Bucks cannot commit to a full rebuild without having draft picks. There are few certainities in life much less NBA hoops. However, New Orleans knows the next two NBA Drafts are stocked with talent. That is why the Pelicans are trying to hold on to as many lottery tickets as possible. Well, unless those picks could be flipped into an asset like Antetokounmpo, Dame Lillard, or another proven All-Star at the deadline.

Antetokounmpo signed a 3-year, $175 million contract extension with the Bucks, with an average annual salary of just over $58.4 million. Making the money work for a straight swap means including Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, or Brandon Ingram. Including a third team gives everyone a bit more flexibility. No matter how many front offices are roped in though, only one holds the draft cards that can really push the deal through.

The Bucks do not control a pick in 2025 or 2027 and 2026 is a swap option with the Pelicans. Milwaukee has no second-round selections until 2031. How New Orleans uses that leverage remains to be seen and Milwaukee has time to salvage the current situation. Teams can talk all they want now, but many of this summer's free agents cannot be moved until December 15. The NBA's trade deadline is not until February 6.

It was hard to miss the pressure applied by Antetokoumpo this summer though, per The Athletic's Tania Ganguli.

“Winning a championship comes first,” Antetokounmpo declared. “I don't want to be 20 years on the same team and (not) win another championship…at the end of the day, being a winner, it's over that goal.”