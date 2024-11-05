From pure talent and athletic perspectives, Zion Williamson is one of the best players in the NBA. However, injuries have limited Zion's availability for the New Orleans Pelicans through the years, stunting his ability to truly become one of the league's best. With the Pelicans already dealing with injuries to Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum, and Herb Jones early on this new season, it is imperative that Williamson remains on the court for his team. Unfortunately, he has missed each of New Orleans' last two games with what's being labeled as right hamstring tightness.

Coincidentally enough, the Pelicans have lost their last two games, with their most recent win coming against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Williamson did play in that game, and he scored a season-high 34 points. At no point did it appear as if Williamson was bothered by any hamstring injury or tightness.

After losing 118-100 on their home floor to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, head coach Willie Green was questioned about his star forward's whereabouts and why he wasn't able to be at the game. What came next was a very cryptic and confusing injury update that leaves Williamson's status moving forward up in the air.

“No, he was not at the game,” Green stated in his postgame press conference. “It was doctors orders. Because of the hamstring-quad. We kept him at home tonight.”

Interestingly enough, there were no follow-up questions to Green regarding Williamson, as if the coach had answered what was wrong with his star. This answer has left many Pelicans fans scratching their heads because Williamson was healthy and fine the last time they saw him on the court. Now, the same cycle from a year ago is beginning to repeat itself, as a hamstring and/or quad issue is now hampering Zion's abilities to remain on the court.

Zion Williamson's availability for Pelicans

There has been no official injury update from the team on the matter, as the former first overall pick has only appeared on the team's injury report over the last few days.

While he may miss games here and there throughout the season, Williamson's availability may very well be the difference in the Pelicans being a decent team and a great team. This is especially true because of all the injury concerns this organization is already dealing with.

Through five games this season, Williamson has averaged 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor. Next to Brandon Ingram, Zion may be the most important player on this roster because he is a mismatch for opponents to try and guard. After all, the numbers speak for themselves, and the Pelicans are a much better team with their star on the floor. Since entering the league, Zion has led the Pelicans to a 101-88 record when he plays. Without him, New Orleans is just 90-119 overall.

Should Williamson be forced to miss more time with this mysterious hamstring issue, then the Pelicans will be even more shorthanded than they already are. Without him over their last two games, New Orleans has turned to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and rookie Yves Missi to step up in the frontcourt.

It is currently unknown if Williamson will be available for the Pelicans' next game on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have started the 2024-25 season with an 8-0 record.