The Indiana Fever have had several injuries throughout this season that have hurt them, but they still have players making a difference. That's what happened in their recent win in overtime against the Connecticut Sun, where they erased a 21-point deficit. Kelsey Mitchell was the star of the game, tying her career high with 38 points, and she also made WNBA history, according to Tony East.

“Kelsey Mitchell joins Diana Taurasi as the only players in WNBA history with multiple games of 35+ points, 6+ assists, and 5+ threes,” East wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mitchell did what she had to for the Fever to get the victory, and she did it by scoring the most points for a player this season.

The Fever are trying to stay in the playoff race, and with the injuries, players such as Mitchell have stepped up and provided an offensive spark. They have not had the best luck injury-wise this season, and Sophie Cunningham was the latest player to go down, as she suffered a knee injury in their game against the Sun.

Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald suffered season-ending injuries in the same game, and that led to their guard depth getting depleted. Of course, everyone is still waiting for Caitlin Clark to return, as she's been sidelined for some time because of a groin injury.

Head coach Stephanie White was asked before their game against the Sun if she thinks Clark will return before the end of the season.

“That's the hope,” White said. “That's the hope, is that she'll be back.”

If Clark is not back, then Mitchell will have to continue to carry the load for the Fever, as well as Aliyah Boston in the frontcourt. The Fever are currently 19-16 and are in seventh place in the standings, and they're hoping to stay afloat down the stretch of the season.