Recently, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had surgery to repair an injury in his left thumb that he had suffered during the preseason. Thankfully, the surgery won't prevent Love from being healthy for the Packers' first game of the season coming up in three weeks.

Fans are still wondering what Love's recovery process will look like after the surgery in terms of Packers practices over the next few weeks.

Recently, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on a major update given by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in that department.

“LaFleur said he would like to get Jordan Love some throwing opportunities in practice tomorrow and said he's willing to do some 7 on 7 — a drill he despises — if it means getting his QB some reps,” reported Demovsky on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a positive update that Love is able to retake the field and throw right away even after the surgery, which occurred on his non-throwing hand, thus limiting the impact it will have on his ability to play the quarterback position.

A big season for Jordan Love

Last season, Jordan Love missed multiple games due to various injuries, including at the beginning of the season when he was injured at the end of the Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

It would also end up being the Eagles who would go on to eliminate the Packers from the playoffs in the Wild Card round last year before ultimately going on to win the Super Bowl championship.

The Packers overall had a bit of a disappointing year in 2024 on the heels of their surprising run to the divisional round the year prior, and Love's inability to stay on the Field consistently was a large part of the reason why.

However, Love is now back and ready to go, and the Packers are hoping to finally take a step forward and build off of their last two playoff appearances.

Green Bay will get their quest to do just that underway on September 7 when they host the NFC North divisional rival Detroit Lions at 4:25 PM ET.