Recently, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had surgery to repair an injury in his left thumb that he had suffered during the preseason. Thankfully, the surgery won't prevent Love from being healthy for the Packers' first game of the season coming up in three weeks.

Fans are still wondering what Love's recovery process will look like after the surgery in terms of Packers practices over the next few weeks.

Recently, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on a major update given by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in that department.

“LaFleur said he would like to get Jordan Love some throwing opportunities in practice tomorrow and said he's willing to do some 7 on 7 — a drill he despises — if it means getting his QB some reps,” reported Demovsky on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a positive update that Love is able to retake the field and throw right away even after the surgery, which occurred on his non-throwing hand, thus limiting the impact it will have on his ability to play the quarterback position.

A big season for Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) walks off the field following a 30-10 loss against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.
Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Last season, Jordan Love missed multiple games due to various injuries, including at the beginning of the season when he was injured at the end of the Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

It would also end up being the Eagles who would go on to eliminate the Packers from the playoffs in the Wild Card round last year before ultimately going on to win the Super Bowl championship.

The Packers overall had a bit of a disappointing year in 2024 on the heels of their surprising run to the divisional round the year prior, and Love's inability to stay on the Field consistently was a large part of the reason why.

However, Love is now back and ready to go, and the Packers are hoping to finally take a step forward and build off of their last two playoff appearances.

Green Bay will get their quest to do just that underway on September 7 when they host the NFC North divisional rival Detroit Lions at 4:25 PM ET.

More Green Bay Packers News
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Anthony Belton (71) runs through a drill during practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Packers 2nd-round rookie commits whopping 5 1st-half penalties vs. ColtsBen Strauss ·
Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons (38) miss a long pass on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur confirms MarShawn Lloyd will ‘miss time’ with injuryGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the second quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins.
Latest Jayden Reed sighting will fire up Packers fansBenjamin Adducchio ·
Pro Football Hall of Fame-Class of 2025 enshrinee Sterling Sharpe gives his acceptance speech at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Packers great Sterling Sharpe to be honored for HOF induction during marquee gameAlex House ·
A Green Bay Packers logo at the Packer Everywhere Draft Haus at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field.
Packers to roll out 102-year throwback jerseys vs. PanthersAbdullah Imran ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) speaks with quarterback Malik Willis (2) on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts during the Colts’ training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. Packers quarterback Jordan Love eyes cautious NFL preseason return after thumb surgery, using a “different” strategy to protect the injury.
Packers’ Jordan Love teases ‘different’ strategy after thumb surgeryYasmin Edañol ·