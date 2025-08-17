Former Texas A&M football quarterback Johnny Manziel became revered and vilified for his money sign celebration. Manziel still earned a large sum money post A&M. Thanks to Von Miller and his former school getting him $50,000 on Super Bowl bets.

The Heisman Trophy winner reflected back on how he earned the wads of cash via the Glory Daze podcast. Manziel told Miller he raked in the 50 grand following his departure from the Browns. And with Manziel placing a bet in Super Bowl 50 — featuring Miller himself.

“I had just got cut in Cleveland, and I’m back in Dallas. I’m living in Dallas, and I remember watching the playoffs and kind of gambling on the playoffs a little bit,” Manziel revealed. “And when the Super Bowl came up and this matchup first came out. I was a huge Cam [Newton] guy. I’m like, ‘I’m gonna take the Panthers in this game. I just think they’re gonna win it.’”

Miller's opponent in Carolina entered Levi's Stadium with just one loss. But Manziel had an epiphany.

Johnny Manziel shares change of heart for Von Miller, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies former quarterback Johnny Manziel watches the between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum.
John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Manziel decided to become a changed man on the betting side the morning of the Feb. 2016 big game.

“I woke up on Super Bowl Sunday, and I’m like, ‘Man, what kind of Aggie am I? What kind of brother am I if I’m not gonna root for Denver and for Von?’ I switched my bet the day of the Super Bowl,” Manziel said.

He then learned his big payout.

“I was scrolling through, and I looked and I said, ‘Super Bowl MVP? Man, I gotta throw some money on Von.’ I end up watching that game and to see [you win] Super Bowl MVP — think I won like 50 or 60 grand just on that Super Bowl.”

Manziel is now giving Aggies QB1 Marcel Reed advice ahead of the 2025 season. Manziel's NFL career never materialized with the Cleveland Browns. Largely due to reports of a weak work ethic and commitment to the team. Manziel admits his disdain for Cleveland to this day. But remains loyal to his Aggies.

