The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Sunday, ending their historic winning streak. They needed some extra-inning magic on Saturday to extend the streak in Cincy. But even with a William Contreras home run in the ninth, the Brewers could not keep the Reds at bay. Jose Trevino tied it in the ninth, and Austin Hays won it in the tenth.

Andrew Abbott dominated for the Reds, throwing seven shutout innings to put the Brewers on the ropes. Even with the poor ninth inning from Emilio Pagan, Cincinnati was able to come back and clip their division rivals. It moves their record against the Brewers to 3-7 on the season.

Milwaukee had won every game in August to open up a huge NL Central lead and continue its historic summer. They set the franchise record for consecutive wins with 14, but immediately lost the streak. For the Reds, it's a win that could bring them within a half-game of the final playoff spot, depending on the New York Mets' result on Sunday night.

After Abbott, the Reds deployed Tony Santillan, Pagan, and Graham Ashcraft from their bullpen. In ten innings, they held the blistering hot Brewers offense to just five hits, with Contreras' homer representing the only runs. But their offense was nearly silenced by Jose Quintana.

The veteran Quintana went 6.1 innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run. Tobias Myers was excellent, allowing just one unearned run due to a ninth-inning throwing error. Grant Anderson was on the mound when that run in the ninth was scored, and pitched the unsuccessful tenth inning.

The Brewers and Reds finish their season series in the final three games of the season, which could determine Cincinnati's playoff fate. For now, Cincy has a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, and the Brewers look to start a new streak against the Chicago Cubs.