New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson tops the charts in two new high-flying NBA dunk metrics.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the hottest tickets in town when Zion Williamson takes the court. Every play could be a highlight worthy of the NBA Dunk Contest. Fan anticipation levels when Williamson is winding up for a windmill 360 or alley-oop are immeasurable, unless you're rooting for the Phoenix Suns. Even Pierre T. Pelican had to help hold back Jose Alvarado after that particular nail-in-the-coffin dunk.

The 2019 top overall pick's most recent lob dunk highlight came courtesy of a quick flip from sophomore sensation Dyson Daniels. Some aspects of these plays can be ranked though and it should come as no surprise that Williamson tops the charts in multiple categories. Synergy Analysis and Insight extraordinaire Todd Whitehead was having some fun with new data tools and cobbled together new dunking stats.

Williamson has the best Hang Time, which only starts once a hand is on the ball, and Slam Speed, which is the speed of the ball through the hoop. There is a lot of quality in the dunks. Williamson just lacks volume so far.

Invented a bunch of new lob stats 😂 pic.twitter.com/YtvDVf6cz6 — Todd Whitehead (@CrumpledJumper) November 20, 2023

The Pelicans will likely get Zion Williamson better looks once everyone is healthy. Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado have yet to play a game, while CJ McCollum has missed all but six contests due to a lung issue. Admittedly, this squad is still getting comfortable playing in James Borrego's new offense. Still, Williamson is averaging 11.7 attempts within the restricted area this season, just slightly down from 12.9 last year.

Fans in New Orleans will get at least four more chances to see Zion dunk their worries away before a possible NBA In-Season Tournament trip to Las Vegas. The last of those Smoothie King Center dates comes against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs.

There has been no hint as of yet whether Williamson will participate in the NBA Dunk Contest, though. I'd bet against it should his thumb remain an issue. There are bigger prizes to win. The Pelicans are in pole position going into the last NBA In-Season Tournament group stage game. It is still early in the season but they seem more focused on proving themselves in the NBA Playoffs. July dunks still count for just two points, but they are far more valuable to a championship legacy.