New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have been putting in a lot of work this offseason.

In new photos uploaded to social media recently, the power forward looked to be in the best shape of his life, sporting a leaner but still ultra-muscular frame as he shot baskets and did abdomen work. Via NBA Central:

The former Duke standout has been the subject of both internet trolling and legitimate concern in previous years for the apparent weight he had put on since entering the league in 2019.

His storied injury history did not help with those concerns.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an offseason Jones fracture, Zion Williamson was sidelined in January 2023 with a hamstring injury that at first seemed relatively minor but grew more concerning as the star continued to miss time.

Williamson would go on to sit out the remainder of the 2023 season and New Orleans' play-in-game loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, these recent photos would seem to indicate that Williamson has taken immense strides in improving his health and conditioning this summer.

Make no mistake: when Williamson is on the floor and healthy, there is no one quite like him in the NBA. His combination of size, strength, and agility makes him nearly impossible to defend, and his presence alone turns New Orleans from a fringe playoff team to a borderline championship contender if everything goes right.

If these pictures are any indication, it looks like Williamson will be back healthy and ready to take the league by storm in a couple of months when the season tips off.