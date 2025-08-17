New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye admitted he has room to grow after an uneven showing in New England’s 20-12 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings. Despite this, Patriots coaches and teammates remain encouraged by his progress.

Maye played two series against Minnesota’s second- and third-string defenders and finished 4 of 7 for 46 yards. He was flagged for a delay of the game penalty. Maye also missed high on a pair of throws, including one that should have been intercepted but was dropped by safety Tavierre Thomas.

“I was a little amped early in the game,” Maye said. “A couple [of] plays I wish I had back.”

Despite the miscues, Maye rebounded on his second drive. He completed a 20-yard pass to Mack Hollins. Maye also led a nine-play possession that ended with a rushing touchdown. The recovery reflected the poise he had shown earlier in the week during joint practices with Minnesota, where he drew praise from both offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and head coach Mike Vrabel.

Drake Maye and the Patriots were able to handle the Vikings' high-pressure defense

The Patriots staff highlighted Maye’s ability to handle defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz packages without turning the ball over in practice. Vrabel said Maye avoided the panic that can come when young quarterbacks are pressured. McDaniels added that Maye’s work in two-minute and red-zone drills showed significant growth.

The Patriots' offensive line, which features two rookies on the left side, remains a work in progress. That contributed to early challenges against Minnesota’s defensive front. But Vrabel said the experience was valuable for Maye in terms of communication and protection calls.

New England is expected to rest Maye for the remainder of the preseason before turning its focus to the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the sophomore quarterback showed flashes of his high-end talent, Maye acknowledged that consistency will be key.