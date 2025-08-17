The NCAA finally came to a resolution in the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, handing down a hefty fine and multiple show-cause orders. However, crucially, the Wolverines did not have to forfeit any games and get to keep their 2023 CFP National Championship. One of the show-cause orders was given to former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached Michigan to that national title before leaving to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh was given a monster 10-year show-cause order, banning him from all athletically-related activities at Michigan during that time.

On Saturday night, after Harbaugh's Chargers lost their second preseason game 23-22 against the Los Angeles Rams, Harbaugh didn't have much to say on the matter via ESPN.

“Like I said to you last year, not engaging,” Harbaugh said. “Not engaging.”

Article Continues Below

The NCAA concluded that the Michigan staff covered up the operation led by Connor Stalions and that the Wolverines deleted a large amount of evidence relating to the case, even though Harbaugh has always maintained that he didn't know what was going on behind the scenes.

Harbaugh has been consistent in not commenting a ton on the Michigan case no matter what news has come out since going to Los Angeles, and it looks like that will continue into the 2025 season as he looks to get the Chargers back into the playoffs.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who took over at the helm when Harbaugh left and also filled in as the acting head coach during the 2023 season while Harbaugh was serving a suspension, has been suspended for three games. He will serve two of those games during the 2025 season and one more at the start of the 2026 campaign.

Now, it appears that Michigan and Jim Harbaugh can both put this indecent behind them and move forward. The Wolverines are looking to return to the top of the sport after a disappointing five-loss 2024 campaign in their first year without Harbaugh on the sidelines. The former Wolverines quarterback was in Los Angeles changing the culture of the Chargers and helping them soar above expectations last season.