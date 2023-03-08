ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst reported earlier on Wednesday that New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is “not close” to a return. The two-time All-Star is still dealing with a problematic hamstring injury, and it now appears that the Pels will need to brace themselves for the worst.

New Orleans has now announced that Zion will miss at least two more weeks due to this injury. The team revealed that his most recent tests indicate that his hamstring is healing, but also, that he will need to be re-evaluated in two weeks’ time.

To be clear, there’s no guarantee that Williamson will be able to return to action in a couple of weeks. Depending on his test results, it’s very much possible that the Pelicans opt to keep him sidelined for a longer period. It will all depend on the re-evaluation.

Right now, New Orleans has 17 games remaining in the regular season. At this point, Zion will miss at least seven more games, including Wednesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. His earliest possible return date would be on March 24th against the Charlotte Hornets, which is a very optimistic timeline for the oft-injured superstar.

In this best-case scenario, the Pels will have just 10 games remaining once Williamson returns. They are currently 10th in the West and are barely clinging on to the final Play-In spot in the conference. Pelicans fans are hoping that the rest of the squad is able to keep the ship afloat until Zion is able to return.

It is worth noting, however, that depending on where they stand in two weeks’ time, it’s also a distinct possibility that Zion Williamson gets shut down for the rest of the season — again.