It seems like it was just yesterday when the New Orleans Pelicans were among one of the best teams in the Western Conference, record wise. In fact, some couldn’t help but meme how the Pelicans, a team that looked like a lock for the playoffs at the time, could end up with Victor Wembanyama due to their pick swap with the Los Angeles Lakers. With Zion Williamson making a triumphant return from the injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, it seemed like the only way for the Pelicans to go was up.

However, Williamson’s injury in early January drastically changed the outlook of the Pelicans’ season. They have won just eight of their past 28 games without the highflying forward; what looked like a surefire playoff berth for one of the league’s most exciting teams has devolved into considerable uncertainty. And on Monday night, the Pelicans took another hit, losing 123-108 to the Sacramento Kings, knocking them to 31-34 on the year – the same record as the Lakers.

Nevertheless, head coach Willie Green is not sounding the alarm bells just yet, as he remains confident in his players’ ability to right the ship just in time before they fall out of the postseason picture entirely.

“None,” Green answered when asked whether he had any concerns for the floundering Pelicans, per William Guillory of The Athletic. “I don’t have any concern about the way it’s going. We’ve just got to continue to stay together, keep workings and let the chips fall where they may.”

This is not the first time that Willie Green has weathered a Pelicans adversity of this magnitude. As one would recall, the Pelicans had all sorts of troubles to begin the 2021-22 season before turning things around and giving the 1-seed Phoenix Suns a competitive series. Thus, it’s no surprise that Green is doing his best to stay calm in what looks like a panic-inducing situation.

Plus, it is probably for the best for Green, a person Pelicans players look up to, to remain calm in the face of tribulations. Whatever the reasoning may be behind Green’s calmness amid the Pelicans’ free-fall, he will need to come up with the right answers, and fast.