The Cincinnati Bengals have not been able to make any progress on a new contract with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson this offseason, and the situation is now reaching dire territory with the regular season right around the corner.

Hendrickson still is not participating in practice while he waits for a new deal, but Cincinnati is not budging. Now, the Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for the star edge rusher with the two sides far apart on a deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for four-time Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero reported on X, formerly Twitter. “No deal is imminent. But the NFL’s reigning sack leader is available for the right price.”

Hendrickson is one of the best players at one of the most important positions in football, so it will cost a lot to make a trade for him along with the new extension that a team would have to give him. However, the avenue for a blockbuster just before the regular season is now open.

The Bengals just recently resolved another contract standoff on their defensive line when they finally got rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart signed. Stewart was initially holding out due to a language dispute in the contract. Now, it's proving to be a little more difficult to come to an agreement with Hendrickson.

Hendrickson has recorded 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, and in 2024 that number was good enough to lead the entire NFL. He was arguably the lone bright spot on a porous Bengals defense that cannot afford to lose him, so Cincinnati would still be wise to get a deal done before the regular season.

However, if Hendrickson is unsigned and ends up being traded, it could be one of the biggest trade hauls before the regular season in a long time in the NFL. A deal involving a player of this caliber could shift the landscape of the league, so these trade talks will be something to monitor in the coming weeks as the regular season gets closer.