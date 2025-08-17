Recently, the Alabama football program decided to go with Ty Simpson as their starting quarterback for the upcoming 2025 college football season. Simpson has been with the Crimson Tide program for multiple years now and waited his turn behind Jalen Milroe, now a member of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, for the last two seasons.

One person who has thoughts about Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's decision is Greg McElroy, who recently took to the Always College Football podcast to relay his thoughts.

“Ty Simpson is the quarterback of the Crimson Tide,” McElroy said, per Daniel Hager of On3 Sports. “I told you on Monday that this was probably going to be coming. I thought they may wait until after the second scrimmage this upcoming Saturday, but they felt it was best after Saturday’s scrimmage last week (one that I was in attendance for) felt like it was the best time to name their guy.”

McElroy also noted how Simpson has been knocking on the door for the job for quite some time.

“Now this is big, because Ty Simpson is a guy that has for a long time been right there. He’s been right there so close, but it was just the littlest gap between him and the guy ahead of him,” said McElroy.

A big decision for Alabama

It was a down year last season from Jalen Milroe for the most part, as the quarterback eviscerated the Georgia Bulldogs' vaunted defense but otherwise struggled.

Simpson brings a different game to the table, with not the same rushing ability as Milroe down the field.

Recently, DeBoer broke down how he made his decision after a recent Crimson Tide scrimmage.

“It just made sense after the scrimmage when we evaluated kind of the whole product we put on the football field,” said DeBoer, per On3. “All the quarterbacks, I thought, came out there today and did a great job. It was the same thing last scrimmage. Specifically Ty, today, came out and executed the offense and just continues to be steady. Finds his time to make the plays and today he actually used his feet again.”

Alabama will start its season on August 30 against Florida State.