Without James Harden, the Sixers have vaulted their way up the NBA Power Rankings heading into Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.

About two weeks of the 2023-24 NBA season are in the books and just one undefeated team remains at the top of the NBA Power Rankings. The Boston Celtics made it clear this offseason they were going to be going all-in to win a championship when they acquired Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis at the expense of key talents such as Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. So far, these moves have paid off, as the Celtics have been one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the entire league with a differential of +18.4 points per game.

While the Celtics have been stellar, another championship contender in the Eastern Conference has been struggling. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves 3-2 on the season, with their defense surprisingly being the problem. Losing Holiday obviously makes a difference, but Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez still remain, which is why it is shocking to see Milwaukee dealing with the problems they have.

All the talk in the East surrounds the Celtics and Bucks, two teams everyone is picking to play one another in the Eastern Conference Finals many months from now. However, don't forget about the Philadelphia 76ers. So far this season, they have played incredibly well under new head coach Nick Nurse amid the James Harden trade saga that finally just came to an end. Tyrese Maxey looks like a player who could become a first-time All-Star, while Philly's defense has been very stout. It's no surprise to see them rising up the NBA Power Rankings.

Out in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have both started the year off fast at 6-1 and 5-2, respectively. The defending NBA champions look to be a force once again, and the revamped Warriors are playing with new energy since being ousted early from the playoffs a season ago. The Dallas Mavericks are also out to an impressive 5-1 start.

This past week, the new NBA In-Season Tournament began with group play games on Friday. Aside from the questionable court designs and teams wearing jerseys that do not involve their primary colors, these games definitely had a more competitive feel to them as most of these games came down to the final few possessions. It seemed like the new court designs provided some sort of advantage to the home team, as just two teams won on the road.

With Week 3 of the 2023-24 season ahead of us, there are quite a few storylines to follow that will impact the NBA Power Rankings from last week. Harden will be making his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night against the New York Knicks, Victor Wembanyama continues to lead the San Antonio Spurs to intriguing victories (Sunday's collapse notwithstanding), and there are a handful of stars currently dealing with injuries.

In this week's edition of the NBA Power Rankings, a new team sits at the top, dethroning the reigning champion Nuggets for the No. 1 spot.

Previous 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Week 2 | Week 1

1. Boston Celtics (+1)

2023-24 Record: 5-0, Upcoming schedule: at MIN (11/6), at PHI (11/8), vs. BKN (11/10), vs. TOR (11/11)

Undefeated and picking up some very convincing victories so far, the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA. Jayson Tatum continues to elevate his play, and the backcourt pairing of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White has been suffocating for opposing offenses. These two are as good as they come defensively and have been a driving force to kick-start Boston's transition offense.

Even with the lack of depth on their bench, the Celtics have been able to get past every team they've played because of all the options in their starting group. Tatum, Holiday, White, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis are all able to go for at least 20 points in any game they play, which makes this offense so hard to stop. The Celtics' biggest challenge of the season will come this week, as they will hit the road to take on reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

2. Denver Nuggets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 6-1, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (11/6), vs. GSW (11/8), at HOU (11/12)

The only reason why the Denver Nuggets have dropped a spot in this week's NBA Power Rankings is because they dropped what turned out to be an ugly game on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets scored just 89 points and shot 39.6 percent from the floor in this 21-point loss to the Wolves. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they were just caught on a bad day and were sloppy with the basketball.

Overall, this is still a championship-worthy team that has all the tools they need in order to potentially win back-to-back titles. Oh, and that guy Nikola Jokic also helps their case too. Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Zeke Nnaji are only going to get better as the season goes on, which is why the Nuggets can still end up with the top record during the regular season.

3. Golden State Warriors (+2)

2023-24 Record: 5-2, Upcoming schedule: at DET (11/6), at DEN (11/8), vs. CLE (11/11), vs. MIN (11/12)

We've said this for years: As long as the Golden State Warriors are healthy, they have a chance to win it all. So far this season, when the Warriors have had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins, and Chris Paul available, they have been virtually impossible to stop. This past week, the Warriors picked up two road wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as a home win over the Sacramento Kings.

After dropping their opening night game against the Phoenix Suns, a game they only lost by four points, Golden State won five straight games before falling on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening. Last season, the Warriors' biggest problem was that they could not win on the road, yet they have begun the 2023-24 season 4-1 away from Chase Center. This is a picture-perfect start for Steve Kerr's squad, especially with Curry looking like a real MVP candidate once again.

4. Milwaukee Bucks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 3-2, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (11/6), vs. DET (11/8), at IND (11/9), at ORL (11/11)

A 2-1 start to the season has quickly turned into a somewhat worrisome 3-2 start to the 2023-24 season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their defense has been a big problem, while their offense has seemed to be stagnant at times due to Damian Lillard still looking to carve out his role. There's no doubt that the Bucks will turn things around and have one of the better records in the league, but their championship hopes cling on this team's defensive potential.

This week is going to be important for the Bucks, especially since they have three road games against Eastern Conference teams looking to contend for a spot in the postseason. The Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic all have at least three wins through six games and will be looking to spring an early-season upset over Milwaukee. Keep an eye on Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis to get off to fast starts in these games, especially since they have been slumping to begin the season.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (+5)

2023-24 Record: 4-1, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (11/6), vs. BOS (11/8), at DET (11/10), vs. IND (11/12)

With James Harden gone, the Philadelphia 76ers have actually looked like a better team on the court and seem to be playing with a new, positive energy. No dark clouds linger over this franchise, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a fantastic fit on the wing alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and the Sixers have begun the 2023-24 season with a 4-1 record.

As good as they have been offensively, the story so far this season for the 76ers has been their defense. What's even more notable from the Sixers' perspective is that they will only get better on defense with the additions of Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum from the Harden trade. Say what you want about the Sixers, but this is still one of the better teams in the league as long as Embiid remains healthy. A win against the Celtics this week could push the Sixers even further up the NBA Power Rankings.

6. Dallas Mavericks (+5)

2023-24 Record: 5-1, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (11/6), vs. TOR (11/8), vs. LAC (11/10), at NOP (11/12)

Luka Doncic continues to do Luka things and win games for the Dallas Mavericks. A 5-1 start to the season is exactly what Dallas needed in order to prove that missing last season's playoffs was a fluke, but there is still a full season to go and the Mavs do face a leaning curve. This team still struggles on the defensive side of the court and teams are finding a lot of success attacking the Mavericks on the interior. In fact, the Mavs are giving up an average of 55.7 paint points per game to their opponents, the fourth-most in the league.

Grant Williams has been a nice addition on the wing for added shooting depth and rookie Dereck Lively II has really stood out at the center position. Lively has been a lob threat and a reliable big man who has recorded three games with double-digit rebounds. The Mavs are near the top of the Western Conference standings right now and have an intriguing week ahead, especially since all four of their games will present a challenge to this group.

7. New Orleans Pelicans (+5)

2023-24 Record: 4-2, Upcoming schedule: vs. at DEN (11/6), at MIN (11/8), at HOU (11/10), vs. DAL (11/12)

When Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum all play with one another, the New Orleans Pelicans are one of the better teams in the Western Conference. The dynamic scoring these three create is what helps separate the Pelicans from other teams in the league. However, Ingram already missed three games this season and McCollum is now out with a collapsed lung. The veteran guard's status has yet to be determined by the team.

With Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado still out due to injuries, the Pelicans remain somewhat thin on their bench. This may not be the worst scenario in the world for New Orleans, especially since they are getting to learn about Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins, and others early on in the season. Although they have found success and rank inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings right now, the Pels still seem like they are missing something.

8. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2023-24 Record: 3-3, Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (11/6), vs. CLE (11/8), at SAC (11/10), at PHX (11/12)

Chet Holmgren has been everything Oklahoma City Thunder fans had hoped for. A lengthy big man who can step out on the perimeter and hit multiple shots in a game, Holmgren has diversified this Thunder offense, allowing them to surge up the rankings early on in the season. They may be just 3-3, but Oklahoma City is a team nobody wants to run into, especially given how athletic and young they are.

Other than losing by double digits to the Detroit Pistons, the Thunder have been in every single game they have played. This team could easily be 5-1 right now if a couple of their shots had fallen. Oklahoma City undoubtedly looks like a playoff team right now. There is some concern surrounding this team, though, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently dealing with a knee injury with no clear updates given by the team.

9. Los Angeles Clippers (-3)

2023-24 Record: 3-2, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (11/6), at BKN (11/8), at DAL (11/10), vs. MEM (11/12)

Will the James Harden experiment work in LA? It did not work in Houston, it did not work in Brooklyn, and it did not work in Philadelphia. Hey, who knows, maybe the Los Angeles Clippers can truly get the most out of Harden late in his career. The former league MVP is set to make his debut with the Clippers on Monday against the New York Knicks, and it will be very interesting to see how he plays alongside Russell Westbrook.

These two played with one another in Oklahoma City years ago and more recently teamed up on the Houston Rockets a few years back. Things did not go well in Houston given that both players are ball-dominant, so there are mixed feelings out there surrounding how effective the Clippers' new backcourt pairing can be. On paper, this team looks like they should win a championship, yet question marks have transferred from Philadelphia to Los Angeles. We will really get to see what the Clippers are made of during their upcoming three-game road trip, starting in New York City.

10. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 3-3, Upcoming schedule: at MIA (11/6), at HOU (11/8), at PHX (11/10), vs. POR (11/12)

What's going on with the Los Angeles Lakers? Although they went 2-1 this past week, the Lakers have already played two overtime games this season and have looked very predictable offensively. Injuries have been an issue, forcing LeBron James into more minutes than desired. Los Angeles has also struggled to shoot from the perimeter around their superstar duo of LeBron and Anthony Davis.

“We're like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now,” LeBron said recently after the team lost by 19 points on the road against the Orlando Magic. “The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents in this season right now and yet they've got a winning record.”

Sure, the Lakers have had some good moments and wins this year, but they have also struggled to find their identity with all of their new faces. If one thing is apparent, it is that Austin Reaves need to be more involved, as he never seems to have the ball in his hands and is quickly becoming an afterthought despite being the team's third-best player.

11. Atlanta Hawks (+8)

2023-24 Record: 4-2, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (11/6), vs. ORL* (11/9, *game in Mexico City), vs. MIA (11/11)

Believe it or not, the Atlanta Hawks are sneaky good and are going to hang around near the top of the NBA Power Rankings for a majority of the season, pending health. Dejounte Murray has really started to find his groove offensively, averaging 28.3 points per game over his last three contests, and De'Andre Hunter has quietly been putting together a great start to the season on both ends of the floor.

However, the story for the Hawks has been the play of Jalen Johnson. Stepping up at the power forward spot since John Collins was traded in the offseason, Johnson has been a terrific rebounder and scorer at the rim. Atlanta has always been high on Johnson's potential and now we are finally seeing why they moved Collins in favor of the youngster. Going 2-1 this upcoming week will see the Hawks move into the top 10 of the rankings.

12. Phoenix Suns (-8)

2023-24 Record: 3-4, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (11/8), vs. LAL (11/10), vs. OKC (11/12)

Is Bradley Beal ever going to be healthy? The All-Star guard has yet to make his debut for the stumbling Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, Devin Booker's health is definitely a concern for this organization right now. Initially dealing with a foot/ankle injury, Booker now has a strained right calf. Without their two stars, the Suns have relied heavily on Kevin Durant, which is not necessarily terrible, but he hasn't been able to carry this team.

The Suns are currently 3-4 on the season, which is not the start they envisioned. The depth on Phoenix's roster is very average, and we still do not know how good this team can actually be because they have not been at full-strength all season. These are trying times in the desert right now, which is why the Suns are plummeting down the NBA Power Rankings.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 3-4, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (11/8), at GSW (11/11)

A 3-4 record to begin the year does not reflect the potential and skill of this Cleveland Cavaliers team because they have been injured. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen both missed games to begin the year and just recently returned to this lineup this past week. Defensively, the Cavs are still elite, and their newfound depth in Max Strus and Georges Niang will be critical to their overall success.

We have started to see major signs of growth from Evan Mobley as well. Between his defensive and rebounding abilities, Mobley is beginning to turn into the multidimensional threat Cleveland envisioned him being. More scoring opportunities will come his way as the season goes on. With Donovan Mitchell averaging over 30 points per game right now, Mobley will get plenty of opportunities to be an effective scorer around the rim. Buy stock in the Cavs while it is low.

14. Indiana Pacers (+1)

2023-24 Record: 3-3, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (11/6), vs. UTA (11/8), vs. MIL (11/9), at PHI (11/12)

The Indiana Pacers play fast and look to score every single time they get the ball in transition. This team also doesn't play any defense. As long as their shots are falling and Tyrese Haliburton is on the court slinging the ball to his teammates, the Pacers will have a chance to outscore virtually any other team in the league. Against more athletic teams who look at attack the paint, Indiana may struggle defensively.

What's interesting about the Pacers to this point is that Myles Turner has been more involved offensively than in years past. Turner is averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range right now and averaging 8.5 rebounds per game as well. The question surrounding Indiana is are they actually a great offensive team or have they just started the season hot?

15. Sacramento Kings (-8)

2023-24 Record: 2-3, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (11/6), vs. POR (11/8), vs. OKC (11/10)

It is not time to panic right now if you are a fan of the Sacramento Kings, but this is surely a worrisome time. All-NBA guard De'Aaron Fox is currently dealing with an ankle injury and will miss his third straight game on Monday night against the Rockets. In Fox's absence, the Kings have struggled to find production from their backcourt.

Malik Monk and Keegan Murray need to be the guys to step up in order for Sacramento to get back on track, as they can score from virtually anywhere on the court. The Kings are still one of the worst defensively teams in the league, though. This could ultimately be their downfall as the season progresses.

Who steps up without Fox?

16. New York Knicks (-3)

2023-24 Record: 2-4, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (11/6), vs. SAS (11/8), vs. CHA (11/12)

The good news for the New York Knicks is they have been in every single game they've played. The bad news is they are 2-4 and face some tough tasks against the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs this week. Even with Jalen Brunson finding a lot of success offensively, the Knicks still face questions surrounding Julius Randle and his production.

Randle has started the year shooting just 27.1 percent from the floor and 22.5 percent from three-point range. Although he's averaging 10.5 rebounds per game, Randle has been a major liability on offense. This needs to change quickly, especially since he is one of their All-Stars the Knicks rely on every single night. With RJ Barrett dealing with knee soreness, Randle needs to be the guy to lift the Knicks in the NBA Power Rankings.

17. Brooklyn Nets (+3)

2023-24 Record: 3-3, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (11/6), vs. LAC (11/8), at BOS (11/10), vs. WAS (11/12)

Nothing about the Brooklyn Nets and their roster really stands out on paper, yet this team has proven to be dangerous. Mikal Bridges is a steady presence on the wing and Cam Thomas has been electric offensively to begin the year. Throw in contributions from Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale, and Ben Simmons, and the Nets find themselves 3-3 despite a slew of key injuries.

This is a sneaky-good team in the East that can wear their opponents down over the course of 48 minutes. Simmons looks healthy and is starting to regain some of his confidence offensively, which is a good sign moving forward for Brooklyn.

18. Orlando Magic (+7)

2023-24 Record: 4-2, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (11/6), vs. ATL* (11/9, *game in Mexico City), vs. MIL (11/11)

There is a lot to be excited about right now if you are a fan of the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have both shown a lot of growth since the summer. Plus, as many thought they could be, the Magic are one of the better defensive teams in the league. The length and athleticism they possess has made Orlando a real threat, with their ability to protect the paint standing out thus far.

This is a rising team in the East that is only going to get better as the season progresses. What's interesting to note about the Magic besides the success of Banchero and Wagner is that Cole Anthony has quickly been having a career year off the bench, averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor.

19. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 3-4, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (11/8), at BOS (11/11)

There is still no telling as to what we should expect from the Toronto Raptors. Some nights, they look like one of the better defensive teams in the league with length that poses a problem for rival teams. Then other nights, they struggle mightily on offense and look like the same inconsistent team from a season ago.

The only thing that really sticks out about Toronto right now is the fact that this is no longer Pascal Siakam's team. Scottie Barnes is the Raptors' focal point and leads the team in almost every single statistical category right now. Could we actually see the Raptors move on from Siakam in the near future since he's in the final year of his contract?

20. San Antonio Spurs (+6)

2023-24 Record: 3-3, Upcoming schedule: at IND (11/6), at NYK (11/8), vs. MIN (11/10), vs. MIA (11/12)

The San Antonio Spurs are absolutely one of the teams of the week in the NBA Power Rankings, as they rise up six spots from where they were a week ago. Victor Wembanyama is everything we had hoped for and more. What he did against the Phoenix Suns in two games was amazing. Not only was he instrumental to their 20-point comeback in one game, but then Wemby went out and put up 38 points against Kevin Durant.

Like the Magic in the East, the Spurs are a young, emerging team in the Western Conference that is only going to get better with time. Unfortunately, their growth could be stunted slightly with Devin Vassell out of the rotation due to a groin injury. Nonetheless, Wembanyama is going to do everything he can to put San Antonio in a position to win games, even though there will be growing pains like the huge blown lead against Toronto.

21. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

2023-24 Record: 3-2, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (11/6), vs. NOP (11/8), at SAS (11/10), at GSW (11/12)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a very inconsistent offensive team that struggles to move the ball at times. On the opposite side of the floor, the Wolves are the best defensive team in basketball right now. Jaden McDaniels is an All-Defensive-caliber forward and Rudy Gobert is once again one of the best defensive players in the league.

Even with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves are not talented enough to wear teams down with their scoring abilities. This is why they need to continue being a top-tier defensive team. Monday's game against the Celtics will tell us everything we need to now regarding if Minnesota's defense is legit or not.

22. Miami Heat (-6)

2023-24 Record: 2-4, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (11/6), at MEM (11/8), at ATL (11/11), at SAS (11/12)

The Miami Heat are in trouble right now. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro are the only real scoring threats this team has, and the Heat are just a shell of the tough-minded team they were a season ago. This is mainly due to the losses of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, both of whom left in free agency.

Ranking near the bottom of the league in scoring and even struggling to stop their opponents from getting hot offensively, the Heat just don't appear to have the same championship-level depth they've possessed through the years. These next few weeks for the Heat will be about finding something on the bench. If they fail to do so, Miami will continue to freefall down the NBA Power Rankings.

23. Utah Jazz (-6)

2023-24 Record: 2-5, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (11/6), at IND (11/8), at MEM (11/10)

Lauri Markkanen has been a one-man show for the Utah Jazz offensively through the first two weeks of the 2023-24 NBA season. Jordan Clarkson is struggling to find his shot right now and Utah's bench has been abysmal, with point guard struggles moving to be a problem. Although they are one of the better rebounding teams in the league, the Jazz have played passive and slow on offense. Until they prove that they can actually sustain offensive success over the course of multiple games, it is hard to believe the Jazz will compete in a very crowded Western Conference.

24. Detroit Pistons (-1)

2023-24 Record: 2-5, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (11/6), at MIL (11/8), vs. PHI (11/10), at CHI (11/12)

The Detroit Pistons are the best 2-5 team in the league right now. This is a fun, young, and very dynamic team that Monty Williams has that will only improve. If we need any proof of this, just look at what rookie Ausar Thompson has done through his first seven games in the league. Thompson has been a two-way menace to this point and currently ranks fifth in the league in total blocks.

Jalen Duren is a double-double machine at the center spot, Cade Cunningham has a chance to continue growing into an All-Star-like guard, and the Pistons will be getting Bojan Bogdanovic and Monte Morris back sometime before the new year. Detroit is definitely showing signs of growth and is a tough team to deal with, even with the 2-5 record.

25. Chicago Bulls (-)

2023-24 Record: 2-5, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (11/6), vs. PHX (11/8), vs. DET (11/12)

Once again, the Chicago Bulls have proven to be a major disappointment. There is no reason a team with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic should be struggling as much as they are offensively, which is why major changes are on the horizon for this historic organization. At this point, Billy Donovan is surely on the hot seat in Chicago. Almost nothing has gone right for this team to begin the season on either end of the court. Without Patrick Williams taking a step forward, the Bulls are primed to miss the playoffs yet again.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (+4)

2023-24 Record: 3-4, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (11/8), at LAL (11/12)

Chauncey Billups has done a solid job so far with the group he has been given, especially since the Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of new faces on their roster and continue to push through Anfernee Simons being out due to thumb surgery. Rookie Scoot Henderson is also sidelined right now after suffering an ankle sprain recently. Portland is going to be as good as their veterans allow them to be.

Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, and Robert Williams III are the only proven factors on this roster, but Shaedon Sharpe continues to take advantage of his minutes expanding due to players being injured. This is not a great team, but the Blazers have shown that they can pull off victories against stronger, higher-ranked opponents.

27. Charlotte Hornets (-)

2023-24 Record: 2-4, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (11/8), at WAS (11/10), at NYK (11/12)

Brandon Miller has fit in really well alongside LaMelo Ball on the Charlotte Hornets, and it is not hard to believe that he is the key to them finding overall success. Between having the length to be a factor defensively and starting his career shooting 43.9 percent from the floor, Miller has been a steady presence off the bench for Charlotte. Mark Williams has also played really well at the center position and is one of the better double-double threats in the league right now.

The Hornets just need time to develop and grow at this point.

28. Houston Rockets (+1)

2023-24 Record: 2-3, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (11/6), vs. LAL (11/8), vs. NOP (11/10), vs. DEN (11/12)

The Houston Rockets have beaten the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets in two of their last three games. Do not let this distract you from the fact they still have no flow to their offense and cannot rebound the basketball to save their lives. It's quite shocking to see the Rockets struggle as much as they are offensively, especially with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun all being viable options next to Fred VanVleet.

29. Washington Wizards (-1)

2023-24 Record: 1-4, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (11/6), at CHA (11/8), vs. CHA (11/10), at BKN (11/12)

The Washington Wizards may not rise much in the NBA Power Rankings during this rebuilding season. The only thing on the minds of those within the Wizards' front office is figuring out ways to better themselves for future seasons. This year is all about learning for the future with talents such as Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, and Deni Avdija. The Wizards will win some games nobody thought they could have, but they will be a team that ultimately loses 50-plus games.

30. Memphis Grizzlies (-9)

2023-24 Record: 1-6, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (11/8), vs. UTA (11/10), at LAC (11/12)

Finally earning their first win of the season over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies have looked awful to begin the 2023-24 season. They are not playing with a sense of urgency with Ja Morant suspended. The All-Star guard will not be back for at least 18 more games, which is why Memphis needs to use their recent victory as motivation. They may have some notable names on their roster, but the Grizzlies officially come in as the worst team in the league through two weeks of action and sit at the bottom of these Week 3 NBA Power Rankings.