Zion Williamson is starting to awaken from his slumber, throwing down an insane dunk that fans have a hard time believing is real.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 6-6 on the season and leaving fans wondering whether it's worth investing in them emotionally. Zion Williamson meanwhile is looking like an absolute force of nature, ramping up his slam dunking theatrics recently.

Williamson was ruled out against the Wolves recently for a surprising reason. The Pelicans are setting themselves up for a possible In-Season Tournament championship judging by their current standing in the field.

On Saturday as the Pelicans and Wolves battled in The Big East, physicists were busy revealing their recently crunched numbers on Williamson's insane dunk vs. the Mavericks.

This Zion Williamson alley-oop was FEROCIOUS… and the numbers show it: – His vertical was 39 inches

– The velocity of the ball through the hoop was 20.2 MPH

– His reach was 11 feet 3 inches pic.twitter.com/RUVtQuykat — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 18, 2023

“Since when did they start recording stuff like this?” one fan asked.

“Alley oops make dunks beautiful” another fan said.

Still others were more direct with their compliments, stating “that's smooth, “Wow, interesting,” and “That's nice” in response.

Willamson is averaging nearly 22 points along with 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists on the season for the Pelicans. He is shooting nearly 53% from the field and has played in 10 of the Pelicans' 13 games counting Saturday night's matchup against the Timberwolves.

With a 50% percentage from beyond the three-point arc, Williamson's volume of three point shots is relatively low, but his efficiency makes him a deadly all-around player setting up his drives to the basket against Western and Eastern Conference foes alike for Coach Willie Green's team.

Brandon Ingram is the current Pelicans leader in points with 22.7, but it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which a healthy Williamson becomes widely known as the team's best player heading into the stretch run of the 2023-2024 season, which is still a ways off.

With the Pelicans still getting their sea legs underneath them, and the wind underneath their wings going forward, the hope now is that Green's team can put it all together and win big whether the former Duke legend is playing or not.

The Timberwolves knocked off the Pelicans by a score of 121-120 on the road Saturday, suggesting the team may need Williamson back sooner rather than later after all.