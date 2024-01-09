The New Orleans Pelicans have finally found a way to bounce back from rough stretches with impressive winning streaks.

Every NBA team's season has its ebbs and flows, some just vary more than others. Thankfully for the Crescent City, the doom and gloom around the 2023-24 New Orleans Pelicans never lasts very long. This locker room has suffered through a few gut punches and one NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal haymaker yet still they stand with a 22-15 record.

It's not only a testament to the staying power of third-year head coach Willie Green's message but to the depth of high-character talent assembled by Executive Vice President David Griffin's front office.

Pelicans figuring things out on the fly

First, the 1-3 preseason was not pretty. The Pelicans looked disjointed, slow to learn new associate head coach James Borrego's offense. CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Brandon Ingram were still thinking too much instead of playing on instinct. They were in the bottom half, if not bottom third, of most statistical categories. Trey Murphy III was ruled out for the first six weeks of the season and Williamson's critics were chirping on every hot mic available.

The response was a 4-1 jump out the regular season gate that McCollum said felt like a facade, via Chasing Greatness. The Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies on opening night, but Ja Morant was unavailable for the hosts. Another win was over the now 3-33 Detroit Pistons. A five-game losing streak followed, leaving New Orleans seemingly adrift at 4-6. McCollum's diagnosis seemed spot on.

Nothing a team meeting cannot fix though. Larry Nance Jr. and CJ McCollum pulled to Pelicans into a group huddle to get on the same page. Green got an 8-4 record out of the next dozen games and New Orleans waltzed into Las Vegas for the semifinals sporting a 12-10 record. They limped back to the airport nursing the bruises of a 44-point blowout led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal loss put the Pelicans under the national media microscope. Zion Williamson was again the subject of unsolicited advice and nasty, downright unprofessional comments about his physique and fitness levels. Brandon Ingram's max-level contract became a point of controversy. CJ McCollum's starting spot was questioned. Green's clock management and rotation patterns were being cooked over a hot seat.

Green gets All-Stars on same page, post 50-point lead

Fickle fair-weather fans can turn down the temperature on that stove, it's not even plugged in. Green does not want the Pelicans to “be an emotional team and hang our hats with every single win and loss,” the head coach said postgame after New Orleans' loss to the Clippers. The front office has every reason to believe in the young coach's development since taking the job.

For instance, the same blitz trap the Los Angeles Clippers used to harass Ingram did not work when the Sacramento Kings tried a similar tactic. Green is growing on the job and deserves credit for keeping the core engaged through tough times the past two seasons. New Orleans responded wonderfully, going 9-3 in the following 12 games after being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sure the Clippers marched into the Smoothie King Center and put on a clinic. Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies stole two wins at the buzzer. There is no denying the Houston Rockets smothered the Pelicans in clutch minutes.

Credit the Pelicans for pulling up to work the next day and responding with resounding victories. Not many teams can build 50-point leads as the Pelicans did in Sacramento. The organization owes Green the leeway to keep learning through at least one more playoff run this season.

There are a few different types of losses in the NBA. Unexpected surprises and blowouts happen over an 82-game season. Some losses are practically scheduled due to load management trends. Many others are expected due to talent discrepancies, injury reports, and championship timelines. Top-tier rosters can take a night off, just look at the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls dropping one to the expansion Toronto Raptors.

For teams on the fringes, however, a few are downright crushing. If coaches are graded on how their team responds, Green passes with flying colors. No loss has shaken this locker room's faith in what is being built in the Big Easy. There are no big egos after wins either.

There is still a lot to prove Green's Pelicans have put forth plenty of evidence of being able to bounce back after tough losses. It's a trait that bodes well for an NBA Playoffs contender.