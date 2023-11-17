Here we will look at the New Orleans Pelicans' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a rocky start to the 2023-24 NBA season, with a 5-6 record so far. Despite having a talented roster with players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the team has struggled to stay healthy and make it to the playoffs. In this article, we will explore three potential trade targets that the Pelicans should consider early in the season to improve their chances of success.

The Pelicans' season so far

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a mixed start to the season, with some promising performances but also some disappointing losses. They won four of their first five games of the season but then have lost five of their last six. Injuries have been a factor, with Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum all missing several games due to injury.

Last season, the Pelicans finished with a 42-40 record and secured the 9th seed, entering the play-in tournament for the second consecutive year. Despite a promising start to the season, the team was ultimately unable to make a deep playoff run due to injuries and other challenges. However, there is still reason for optimism, as the team has a young roster and a fast-paced offense that ranks highly in assists and fast-break points per game. With a focus on player development and addressing roster weaknesses, the Pelicans could build a formidable team capable of making deep playoff runs in the future. This is where the trade market comes in.

Here we will look at the New Orleans Pelicans' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Buddy Hield's status with the Indiana Pacers remains uncertain, and questions arise about his future with the team. The Pacers have assembled a roster of young talent, mostly aged 25 and under. Meanwhile, Hield is approaching 31 and is on an expiring contract. Given this age gap and contract situation, the viability of maintaining this relationship may be in doubt.

If the Pacers aren't under pressure to win immediately this trade season, they might consider a scenario like this one. The idea is to swap an accomplished veteran shooter for a 21-year-old rookie, Jordan Hawkins. He is known as one of the top shooters in the recent draft class.

Should the Pacers believe in Hawkins' potential, some additional players coming in would be a welcome bonus. Someone like Larry Nance Jr. could either serve as a backup for Myles Turner or be included in a trade to acquire more assets. Additionally, someone like Trey Lewis could enhance the team's transition attack and potentially facilitate the trade of TJ McConnell for younger players or draft picks.

In the context of the New Orleans Pelicans, Jonas Valančiūnas has been a productive force in the last two seasons. However, his limited mobility and lack of explosiveness pose restrictions on the Pelicans' defensive capabilities. Given the defensive challenges posed by McCollum and Williamson, the team may need to explore alternative options at the center position.

During the offseason, the Pelicans were notably connected to Jarrett Allen and Isaiah Stewart in their pursuit of defensive solutions. Another potential option for them could be Robert Williams III. Right now, he appears redundant in Portland with Deandre Ayton also on the roster.

While pairing Williams with Williamson involves injury risks, a healthy frontcourt duo could be exceptionally dominant. At 26, Williams could serve as an ultimate defensive safeguard. He excels as a pick-and-roll screener with his ability to finish above the rim and make plays in the short roll. The sad caveat right now, however, is that Williams has recently been reported to require season-ending knee surgery.

Breaking: Portland center Robert Williams III will be required to undergo season-ending right knee surgery, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Q5Jpr43UFd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 10, 2023

Trae Young stands out as one of the premier point guards in the NBA. He has showcased impressive averages of 23.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 10.9 assists this season. Despite shooting 35.6 percent from the field, 27.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 88.8 percent from the free-throw line, Young's overall contribution to the game is highly commendable.

Notably, the Pelicans lack a traditional floor general on their roster. This has prompted suggestions from experts that the front office should explore ways to acquire Young from Atlanta. Such a move would create a formidable “Big 3” for the Pelicans, featuring Young alongside Williamson and Ingram. Of course, this means that McCollum will have to be part of any potential deal.

With their current record and ranking 23rd in total assists, the Pelicans need a true point guard who can dismantle defenses and create opportunities for teammates beyond the arc and around the basket. That's a role that Young perfectly fulfills. As a two-time All-Star, Young brings a wealth of experience. Having signed a substantial five-year, $215.2 million extension with the Hawks in August 2021, Young is currently earning $40.1 million this season.

Looking Ahead

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves at a crossroads. They should contemplate potential trades to enhance their roster dynamics. Evaluating trade targets such as Robert Williams III for added defensive prowess and Trae Young for playmaking excellence showcases the team's commitment to strategic improvements. The delicate balance between addressing immediate needs and navigating potential risks, particularly in the case of Williams, underscores the complexity of these decisions. Whether pursuing a defensive anchor or securing a dynamic point guard, the Pelicans' front office faces the challenge of aligning these acquisitions with the team's long-term vision. As the NBA season unfolds, the Pelicans' strategic maneuvers in the trade market could significantly shape their trajectory and competitiveness in the league.