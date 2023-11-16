New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jordan Hawkins is already breaking NBA records amid a torrid start to his career.

The short-handed New Orleans Pelicans were practically forced to insert Jordan Hawkins into the starting lineup for 7 of the first 11 games. Fortunately, it has been the best blessing in disguise for a franchise again dealing with multiple injuries to key contributors. Hawkins is on a historical pace to start his NBA career and shows no signs of being a flash-in-the-pan, one-hit-wonder. In fact, an expanded role in the offense would not be surprising.

Seemingly every game is a historical marker for the rookie. Hawkins swished his 27th three-pointer of the season in a Nov. 12 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, tying the record for three-pointers made in a rookie’s first 10 games. His 32 three-pointers are the most by any player in NBA history over the first 11 games of their career. Overall, Hawkins is good for 13.7 points per game which ranks third among rookies this season.

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren lead the PPG pack. Hawkins is right on their heels in the Rookie of the Year race though. Hawkins and Wembanyama are the only rookies with multiple 25-point games this season. He has even outdone Zion Williamson. Hawkins has posted two games with at least 19 points, 3 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in their first 11 career games. Zion Williamson accomplished the feat just once for the Pelicans.

Hawkins Gives Pelicans All-Stars Helping Hand

Averaging 4 rebounds and about 2 assists per game, Hawkins has helped pick up the slack while Trey Murphy III ramps up from a meniscus surgery. The UConn product is averaging 8 threes per game and hits at a 37% clip (66% from the left corner). The spacing around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram collapses whenever Hawkins is on the bench taking a breather. Those two All-Stars expect to have acres of space once ‘Hawkeye' Jordan Hawkins and ‘Trigga' Trey Murphy III take the floor together.

“We want our guys to play with confidence,” Pelicans associate coach James Borrego said. “Jordan is one of those guys. You don’t have to tell him to shoot the ball. He has great confidence.”

Hawkins is nothing if not confident. He said after the latest win, “Don’t care if I miss a shot. I know the next one is going in. That’s the mentality you have to have. You have to have tough skin to be a shooter. I’m going to use it now as much as I can. Me having a bad game, missing a shot, I know I can’t hang my head. I know the next one is going in.”

The anticipation from Pelicans fans every time either sharpshooter touches the ball is very noticeable inside the Smoothie King Center. The confidence exuded is infectious and this is just the start for Hawkins when it comes to shattering records. For instance, Marcus Thornton holds the Pelicans franchise rookie record with 117 three-pointers. That honor will belong to Hawkins between New Year's Eve and Mardi Gras at this current pace.

Hawkins talked about his mindset after the Nov. 14 blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks, explaining, “I'm supposed to be here so it's just another day…I know how hard I worked.”

It is safe to say the work is paying off for the Pelicans. Their most recent draft pick is already paying dividends on the investment. It won't be long until his name is stamped in the record books either.