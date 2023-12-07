The Pelicans are looking to advance to the NBA in-season tournament finals with a win against the Lakers and this is their X-Factor.

When the concept of the NBA In-Season Tournament was first revealed, it was met with a mixed reaction from fans and media alike. But it’s safe to say that the inaugural edition of the tournament has been a huge success. In one semifinal matchup, the New Orleans Pelicans will look to advance to the finals with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. To do so, they’re going to need a strong game from defensive ace Herb Jones.

Pelicans need Herb Jones to be a star against the Lakers

The Pelicans have been an interesting team this season. They currently sit at 11-10 heading into the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals against the Lakers. But they appear to be a better team than their record would suggest. They’re playing some of their best basketball of the season having gone 6-4 in their last ten games including beating the Sacramento Kings in impressive fashion.

They’ve also been healthy for the first time all season. Heading into the semifinals, there’s one player in particular that they’ll need to be a star on both the offensive end of the court and the defensive end. It’s not Zion Williamson, it’s not Brandon Ingram, it’s not CJ McCollum, it’s Herb Jones.

The third-year wing is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and a it’s a travesty that he has yet to be named to an All-Defensive First Team. Jones makes life a living hell for opposing wing scorers, and with the Lakers he’ll be squaring up against the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in LeBron James.

The Pelicans will be counting on Jones to help slow James down, but that’s not all they’re going to need from him. Jones has largely gotten by on his defense his first two seasons in the league but the next step in his development is his offensive game. He’s been a spot up shooter for the Pelicans shooting around 34 percent from three point range during the past two seasons.

This year in particular, Jones has shown improvements in his offensive repertoire. He’s upped his efficiency to a career high 51.9 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent shooting from the three point line. He’s creating more off the dribble and looking more comfortable with his own shot. After averaging around nine points per game for two seasons, Jones has upped that average to 12.4 this season.

He’s coming off arguably his best offensive game of the season as the Pelicans eliminated the Sacramento Kings from the in-season tournament. He finished with a season-high 23 points on 8-13 shooting and 3-5 shooting from three-point range. He shot 4-4 from the free throw line and he’s increased his free throw attempts this season as well.

Jones has to be a capable offensive threat against the Lakers. The Lakers have plenty of offensive weapons on their side, the Pelicans need to be able to counter that. Having another wing player who can create their own shot and consistently put pressure on the defense will go a long way towards advancing to the tournament finals.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are going to show up for the Pelicans. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to show up for the Lakers. This game could hinge on who is able to step into the role of third scoring option and the Pelicans need Jones to step into the spotlight.