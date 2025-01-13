After two months on the shelf with a back injury, Zion Williamson played just one game before violating team policies and receiving a one-game suspension from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson returned for the Pelicans' road matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, a game they lost 120-119. When speaking with the media after the game, Williamson addressed his suspension and how he plans to grow as a leader moving forward.

“This is my job, and they’re holding me accountable,” Williamson said. “All I can do is be better. Actions have consequences, and that was my consequence.”

Other members of the Pelicans have seen Williamson's attempts to do a better job of leading the team since he returned from suspension. Among them is CJ McCollum, an NBA veteran with a wealth of leadership experience on and off the court.

“I think he’s taking strides in the right direction,” McCollum said. “I think it’s just more about asserting yourself and applying yourself each day. “We know what needs to be done on a day-to-day basis in order to be successful. We know what winning habits look like and what types of habits aren’t necessarily built towards success.”

Questions surrounding Williamson's ability to be available for his team consistently have grown increasingly loud this season during his latest stretch on the injury report. He has an opportunity to show he can be a mainstay in the Pelicans' lineup and is doing everything possible to take advantage of it.

“It’s about everything you do—on the court, off the court, and even when nobody’s watching,” Williamson said. “I just want to keep growing as a leader in all those areas.”

Williamson's teammates still believe in his potential as a franchise player, even when many have started to talk about him being a bust. Dejounte Murray thinks as long as Williamson remains available, he could end up being one of the league's best.

“Obviously, health is wealth. So for him, availability is the best ability,” Murray said. “So as long as he continues to take care of himself and is available, then the sky is the limit.”

The Pelicans – whose 8-32 record is the second-worst in the NBA – need results. Williamson is determined to help usher in better times for the franchise.

“When it comes to losing, personally, I’m never going to be OK with that,” Williamson said. “Despite what people say, I’m never going to be OK with that.”